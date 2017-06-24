Early morning fire destroys Toast home

TOAST — An early morning fire destroyed a home off Franklin Road Saturday in the Toast community.

Franklin Volunteer Fire Department Chief Johnny Hiatt said at about 6 a.m. on Saturday his firefighters were dispatched to a home on Cubs Lane.

“The call initially came in as a smoke investigation from a neighbor,” said Hiatt.

However, Hiatt explained that by the time officials arrived on scene, there was a large blaze at the location. Adding to the situation, only a small road led to the structure.

“We could hardly get our trucks back there,” said Hiatt of the drive leading to the home.

Hiatt said though the residence was inhabited, nobody was home when the fire started. Thus, no one, including fire department personnel, was injured in the efforts to extinguish the blaze.

Hiatt noted the Bannertown and Pine Ridge Volunteer Fire Departments were also on the scene to aid his department.

The Mount Airy Fire Department was placed on standby, and the American Red Cross responded to the scene with refreshments for firefighters, who worked until after 11 a.m. (five hours after the initial call) to extinguish the flames.

Hiatt indicated he could not say what the cause of the fire was, as it is still under investigation by the Surry County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Though Hiatt did not provide an exact address for the residence, Cubs Lane is a private road just south of Old Toast Road leading to 167 Cubs Lane, a home owned by Sheldon T. Quesinberry, which is valued at a little more than $58,000.

Hiatt said he considers the home to be a total loss for its owner.