City restores full funding to agencies

After a city budget initially was approved which slashed special appropriations to certain outside agencies by 5 percent, Mount Airy officials have reversed that decision.

The budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year was adopted on June 9 by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners. It was a scaled-down package that eliminated plans for a 5-cent property tax hike and raises for all municipal employees except sworn police officers, among other provisions.

A motion by Commissioner Jon Cawley to adopt the spending plan that goes into effect on July 1 also included the 5-percent reduction to the outside agencies which annually receive city funding to support their operations benefiting the community.

Included are the Surry Arts Council, Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, the Mount Airy Rescue Squad and the Mount Airy Public Library.

But after the budget was approved in a 3-2 vote and Cawley said the Surry Arts Council for one would still survive and not “close their doors” even if the city cut its entire allocation, he had a change of heart.

During the board’s last meeting on June 15, Cawley introduced a motion to reinstate the municipality’s full allocation to the arts group and other organizations.

Cawley said that when making his earlier motion on June 9, he did not give appropriate thought to the special allocations.

“Since I made the motion last week,” he said on June 15, “I wanted to make the one to put it (the full funding) back.”

The commissioners approved that motion 5-0.

This will keep intact allocations to the four agencies at the present level totaling $207,650. This includes $102,650 to the library, $87,500 for the Surry Arts Council, $10,000 to the museum and $7,500 to the rescue squad.

In addition, another $1,000 was included for the library at the urging of Commissioner Jim Armbrister.

That extra sum had been requested by Librarian Pat Gwyn during a June 1 public hearing on the budget.

She explained that it would be used for some additional items at the library, including its involvement in NC Cardinal, a network of public libraries across the state which have joined together to share books, resources and library cards.

“It means that we went from having the resources of 13 libraries available to us to the resources of about 135 more,” Gwyn said. “It is a little over six million items that could be borrowed.” The Mount Airy Public Library is part of the Northwestern Regional Library system with 13 member libraries in Surry, Yadkin, Stokes and Alleghany counties.

Gwyn indicated that NC Cardinal will enable local library patrons to obtain materials the facility couldn’t provide otherwise.

Armbrister said the additional $1,000 should be included due to the library’s success in the community, and the other commissioners agreed.

http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_MountAiry-Seal.jpg

By Tom Joyce [email protected]

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.