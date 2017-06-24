‘Lofty goals’ to lofty offers

One North Surry High School graduate settled on a full scholarship to Duke University after being accepted to multiple Ivy League schools.

“He felt Duke would be a better fit,” said Julie Cooke in explaining why her son, Caleb Cooke, opted to attend Duke rather than Yale University, his “dream school.”

Caleb was one of just 10 students to be offered the university’s Benjamin N. Duke Scholarship, which will pay for his four years at Duke. Julie Cooke said her son was one of only two students who garnered their education in public schools to be picked for the scholarship.

As a resident of the White Plains community, Julie Cooke said Caleb attended all of his years of school in the Surry County Schools district.

Caleb said all students from North and South Carolina who apply to Duke are considered for the scholarship he has received. Once the field of candidates is narrowed down to 20 prospective students, those young men and women are invited to spend a weekend at Duke.

That weekend included a 45-minute interview with a member of Duke’s staff.

Duke wasn’t the only institution of higher education which was interested in Caleb, said Julie Cooke. He was accepted to Yale, Columbia and UNC-Chapel Hill and was placed on a wait list at Princeton.

She said her son developed quite a resume for himself throughout his high school years. He was student body president, valedictorian, president of the school’s Interact Club and the drum major for the Greyhound marching band.

Julie Cooke said her son is still continuing to shoot for the stars. His plans at Duke include a double major in history and music, and he also intends to join the Blue Devil marching and pep bands. After Duke, he intends to attend law school at the Harvard University School of Law.

“I am very proud of him,” said Julie Cooke, noting she has always known her son is something special.

“He has always been a different type of child. He always wanted to sit with the adults and talk rather than play,” explained Cooke. “He has always thought out of the box — on different levels than everybody else.”

Though she said she can’t point to any one thing which drove Caleb to rise above others, Julie Cooke said music has played a large role in Caleb’s life.

“He has had these goals his whole life,” added Cooke. “He is so driven.”

Caleb said the question of what pushed him to succeed in his endeavors is a tough one.

“I’ve always had the desire to go one step above, and to do the extra work needed to reach my goals,” said Caleb.

He explained that it’s his theory one should set lofty goals. That way, if a person doesn’t see those goals come to fruition, he still lands himself in a good position in life.

“If you set lofty goals, it comes with a lofty workload,” Caleb added.

As far is his goals go, Caleb said he has had the goal of being an attorney for quite some time.

“I enjoy constructing an argument — explaining a side of a story,” noted Caleb.

He added that he has only strayed from that goal one time — in his freshman year of high school when he thought he might like to be a surgeon instead.

“I realized I didn’t like to see blood,” Caleb chuckled. “I also didn’t like to see parts that are supposed to be in the body out of the body.”

Caleb Cooke gets his diploma from North Surry High School principal Paige Badgett. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_Cooke1.jpg Caleb Cooke gets his diploma from North Surry High School principal Paige Badgett. Tom Joyce | The News Caleb Cooke, right, meats with Jonathan Holloway, dean of Yale University, during a visit to the school. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_Cooke2.jpg Caleb Cooke, right, meats with Jonathan Holloway, dean of Yale University, during a visit to the school. Submitted photo

NS grad gets full ride to Duke

By Andy Winemiller [email protected]

Andy is a staff writer and may be reached at 415-4698.

