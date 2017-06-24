VFW Honor Guard gets new transportation

The air conditioning works, which already lands the Veterans of Foreign Wars honor guard’s new ride ahead of what it was using to get around.

Recently, Mount Airy’s VFW Post 2019 received a new bus for the honor guard, which is comprised of members from the Mount Airy and Pilot Mountain posts.

The honor guard is tasked with performing the military rites at funerals for Surry County veterans and veterans in adjacent counties. The group is based out of the Mount Airy post, according to post commander Dave Raborn. However, the honor guard often pulls from the Pilot Mountain post’s membership in order to have enough members to perform proper burial rites.

Raborn said the group was riding to funerals in a 1992 Ford Econoline bus. With about 200,000 miles on it, the bus suffered one mechanical problem after another. Most recently, the air conditioning stopped working. The group was faced with a large bill to replace the air conditioning unit in the aging bus or an even bigger bill for a new bus.

“We raised about $15,000,” said Raborn, but that figure didn’t come close to covering the costs for a new bus.

The veterans group turned to public entities for help. After Raborn and others went before the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, city commissioners opted to allocate $20,000 to help the group for the purchase. After appearing before the Surry County Board of Commissioners, county commissioners tossed another $15,000 in the pot.

“We really have to thank them for helping out,” said Raborn, noting that it was the first time he had asked for taxpayer dollars to aid the VFW’s mission. “Everybody pitched in to make this possible.”

He noted many area residents and businesses, a “list to long to print,” helped out in making contributions.

After a generous discount from Parkway Ford in Winston-Salem, the group was able to purchase a new 2017 Ford bus for $40,000, said Raborn. The group incurred additional costs for taxes and title and to have the bus wrapped with VFW graphics.

Running boards also had to be added, as the bus sat too high for some of the group’s members to step into it, explained Raborn. The honor guard’s oldest member will soon turn 85. The bus will also be fitted with gun racks on which honor guard members can securely store the rifles they use to carry out their duties.

Carlyle Whitaker, the former commander of the honor guard, said in 2016 the group performed military burial rites at 66 funerals in the area. However, in years prior they have worked as many as 95 funerals.

Arlis Thomas, the new honor guard commander, said the group has performed its duties at 46 funerals so far in 2017.

Whitaker said the honor guard at Post 2019 has existed since the late Jack Leach formed it in 1947. Eventually the Mount Airy post merged its efforts with those of Pilot Mountain. As many members aged out of their duties or passed away, it became increasingly more difficult to find folks to perform the duties.

Whitaker said the honor guard is the lone group in Surry County authorized to perform burial rites.

Raborn said all Surry County and Mount Airy taxpayers had a hand in ensuring the members of the honor guard can make it to the funerals of America’s heroes, and the duties they perform are some of the most important in the eyes of veterans.

“Doing this is so important to each and every one of us,” said Raborn. “The most important thing we can do is to say goodbye to our comrades.”

Honor guard commander Arlis Thomas shows off the VFW honor guard’s new bus. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_NewBus5.jpg Honor guard commander Arlis Thomas shows off the VFW honor guard’s new bus. Andy Winemiller | The News From left, Dillard Nester, Jerry Burcham and Ronald Hull take a seat in the new bus for the VFW honor guard. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_NewBus6.jpg From left, Dillard Nester, Jerry Burcham and Ronald Hull take a seat in the new bus for the VFW honor guard. Andy Winemiller | The News Paul Shelton, the oldest member of the honor guard, steps into the group’s new van. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_NewBus3.jpg Paul Shelton, the oldest member of the honor guard, steps into the group’s new van. Andy Winemiller | The News Carlyle Whitaker, a past commander of the honor guard, shows off the graphics on the group’s new bus. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_NewBus4.jpg Carlyle Whitaker, a past commander of the honor guard, shows off the graphics on the group’s new bus. Andy Winemiller | The News Members of the VFW honor guard pose for a picture in front of the new bus the group will be using. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_NewBus1.jpg Members of the VFW honor guard pose for a picture in front of the new bus the group will be using. Andy Winemiller | The News Sam Gunter, the driver for the VFW honor guard, takes his seat in the new bus. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_NewBus2.jpg Sam Gunter, the driver for the VFW honor guard, takes his seat in the new bus. Andy Winemiller | The News

By Andy Winemiller [email protected]

Andy is a staff writer and may be reached at 415-4698.

