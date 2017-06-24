Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Karen Alisha Hart, 32, of E. Main St., Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest on June 13 for three counts of failure to appear in court. One is for Surry County and two are for Stokes County dated back to October. She was placed under a $20,000 secured bond with a court date the next day in Surry County, then a July 12 court date in Danbury. One of those charges in Stokes was for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

According to the N.C. Court System website, Hart has a July 19 date in Dobson for felony possession of meth and felony probation violation.

• Betty Lynn Brasher, 53, of N. Franklin Road, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons on June 13 for three counts of writing worthless checks. The complainant is listed as Brad Kirkman, Swift Stop, E. Pine St. She was given a July 14 court date.

• Lindsey Marie Cochran, 19, of Cana, Virginia, was served an order for arrest in Dobson on June 14 for failure to appear in court June 8. She was given a $200 cash bond and a July 18 court date.

• Joseph Todd Stewart, 41, of Willow Creek Court, Pinnacle, was served a warrant June 14 for assault on a female dated May 31. He was given a July 13 court date.

• Andrea Rachelle Marshall, 31, of Belton Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest in Pinnacle June 14 for failure to appear in court from July 19 of last year. The original arrest was for attempted larceny. She was given a $706.50 secured bond and a July 19 court date.

• Michael Lee Tuttle, 53, of Indian Trail, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Jun 12 on the charge of assault on a female dated June 3. The complainant was listed as Regina Lynn Hatton, also of Indian Trail. He was given a July 7 court date.

• Kenyon Raquan Martin, 22, of Cockerham Road, Elkin, was served a warrant on June 15 for assault and battery dated May 30. The complainant is listed as James Larry Dobson, of Mount Hermon Church Road. He was given a June 30 court date. According to the state website, Martin also has a court date on July 19 in Yadkin County for driving while license revoked (not impaired), fleeing to elude arrest, and failure to use headlights.

• Daniel Lee Parks, 43, of Lori Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest on June 15 for failure to appear in court dated April 4. The original charge was possession of stolen goods. He was given an $8,000 secured bond and a July 12 court date.

Two days later on June 17, Parks was served an order for arrest for another alleged missed court date from April 7. This charge was for failure to pay child support. He was given a $500 cash bond and June 26 court date.

• Tammy Bedsaul Barneycastle, 49, of Gilmer Miller Road, Lowgap, was served a criminal summons on June 17 on one count of writing a worthless check to D&J Galaxy on Westfield Road. The warrant is dated May 5. The court date is June 30.

• Charles Lee Tate, 47, of Old Lowgap Road, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest June 18 on three counts of failure to pay a fine. The original charges were fleeing to elude a moving violation, reckless driving and having no driver’s license. He was given a $795 cash bond and a June 28 court date.

• Winford Shane Dawson, 31, of Appleview Drive, Ararat, was served an order for arrest June 18 for failure to appear dated April 7. The original charge was for underage drinking. He was given a $200 secured bond and a June 26 court date. He also has a July 19 court date for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth.

While in custody, Dawson also was charged with a second count of failure to appear, this time in Stokes County dated last August. That charge was underage possession of a malt beverage. He was given a $500 bond with a court date to follow in Danbury.

• Johnny Wayne Bledsoe, Wilber Doss Road, Dobson, was served a warrant June 17 for assault on a female dated June 16. The complainant is Lindsay Lauren Hutchens of Yadkinville. He was given a July 11 court date.

• Autumn Marie Hawks, 20, of Bowtie Lane, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest June 20 for failure to appear in court June 9. The original charge was simple assault. She was given a $600 cash bond and a July 14 court date.

• Joshua Wade Murphy, 37, of Houston, Texas, was served a warrant in Ararat June 21. The Aug. 29 warrant was for writing a worthless check; the complainant is Casey Garrison, Dobson. Murphy has a July 21 court date.

• Edwin Frank Johnson, 27, of Crimson Leaf Lane, Mount Airy, was served a warrant June 21 for Wilkes County on the charge of breaking and entering. The complainant is listed as Leslie Ann Martin, Thurmond. Johnson was given a June 26 court date in Wilkesboro.

• Brittny Rose Hornaday, 31, of Crosswinds Court, was served an order for arrest on June 22 for three counts. She is charged with possession of stolen goods and two counts of failure to appear in court — one for reckless driving and one for no driver’s license. She was given a $25,000 unsecured bond and a July 11 court date.

She also has a July 12 court date for multiple charges: felony possession of a schedule II drug, misdemeanor possession of a schedule IV drug, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She has a July 27 court date for felony hit and run causing serious injury or death, reckless driving to endanger, driving left of center, and speeding.

— — —

The sheriff’s office has released the following incident reports:

• Herbert Watkins Newman, of South Hill, Virginia, reported the theft of a work truck in Surry County. Newman, owner of Newman Builders, said he let Sue Dunn, Arnder Road, Pilot Mountain, drive his 2007 Chevy 2500 truck (valued at $25,000). They said someone stole the truck from her between 11 p.m. June 14 and 6 a.m. the next morning. The incident was reported to have taken place at a residence on Linville Road in Flat Rock. One possible suspect was listed as a 27-year-old white male, but the case is under further investigation.

• Another Chevrolet truck was reported stolen on June 16. Matthew Ray Lawson and David Lee Fulk, both of Soldier Lane, Ararat, reported a Chevy S10 taken between 7:30 p.m. June 15 and noon on June 16. The men said there was a Craftsman toolbox and two other toolboxes in the truck with about $500 in tools when it was taken. One possible suspect was listed as a 42-year-old white male, but the case is under further investigation.

• Krista Marie Williams, of Winston-Salem, reported a break-in June 17 at a residence on Whitaker Road in Pinnacle. She said between June 13-17 someone broke in and stole a wood king-sized sleigh bed and mattress set (valued at $600), two end tables ($100), dresser/mirror ($250), dining table and six chairs ($500), bathroom scales and shower curtain. Two possible suspects were listed as a 31-year-old white male and a 71-year-old white female, but the case is under further investigation.