Most Wanted

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Shane Clodfelter, 32, white male, wanted for felony flee to elude arrest, maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place used for keeping a controlled substance, assault with deadly weapon on a government official, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to sell/deliver a controlled substance, trafficking in methamphetamine, and injury to personal property.

• Lillian L. Robertson, 36, white female, wanted for failing to pay child support.

• Jason R. Johnson, 36, white male, wanted for failing to pay child support.

• Jacob C. McCormick, 26, white male, wanted for failing to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.