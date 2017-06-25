SCC official completes training program

Dale Badgett, Small Business Center director at Surry Community College and Mount Airy resident, graduated in May from the Rural Economic Development Institute, a three-month training program designed for rural community leaders.

Rural Center President Patrick Woodie presented certificates to the program’s 31 graduates during a ceremony at the NC Rural Center.

“We are proud of Dale completing his REDI training,” said vice president of Corporate & Continuing Education Dr. George Sappenfield. “The Small Business Center at Surry Community College is critical to the economic growth and success of truly small businesses in our service area of Surry and Yadkin counties. With the training and resources Dale has gained from the Rural Economic Development Institute, it will only serve to make our small business center an even more valuable resource to our area!”

For 27 years, the institute has helped rural leaders improve their leadership skills and increase their knowledge of economic and community development strategies, equipping them with the tools they need to tackle the issues facing their rural communities.

This year’s class participants included elected officials, economic development professionals, business owners, and civic leaders. More than 1,100 rural leaders have graduated from the institute since the program began in 1989.