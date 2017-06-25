County schools thank bus drivers

DOBSON — When schools have let out, and every student has been safely transported home, what do you do next?

If you’re the Surry County Schools, you throw a party.

Not to celebrate that the kids are gone, but to honor the more than 100 school bus drivers crisscrossing the county each school day.

On the last day of the academic year, county schools let out early. With buses finishing their routes early, a luncheon awaited drivers at the county Transportation Services center off Atkins Street here in Dobson.

Inside the garage area, tables and chairs were set up for drivers as they arrived to park their buses for the summer break.

Just outside the garage, assistant superintendent Chuck Graham manned the grill, cooking hundreds of hot dogs.

Graham, who is retiring at the end of the month, said this would be his 13th year cooking for the appreciation luncheon.

“The first year they kind of suckered me into it because it was cloudy and wasn’t that hot,” he joked.

He wasn’t the only school official roped into duty. Helping on the serving line were the superintendent and three members of the county board of education: Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves, board chair Dr. Terri Mosley, Earlie Coe and Clark Goings.

Rodney Hardy, director of transportation, said the school district has about 120 bus drivers. With personnel from the nearby central office also invited to attend, Hardy estimated that about 175 people enjoyed lunch that day.

Drawing just as much attention as the food was a three-ring baseball card album. Only, what were inside the album weren’t exactly baseball cards.

Hardy said he had this idea of creating a sports card for each of the drivers and maybe the principals and assistant principals for the whole district.

It was an ambitious project that would require biographical details about each driver, a good photo and someone talented with graphic design to pull off the creation.

The last part was easy, according to Hardy. All he had to do was look across the dinner table. His wife has Laura Hardy Creative in Pilot Mountain.

Laura wasn’t familiar with baseball cards, he said, so he showed her a lot of Topps cards so she could get a feel for the classic designs. Then she ran with it.

One driver loved her card so much she asked if she could take it home with her. Hardy said he expected people would want a copy so he had two of each made.

Members of the county Board of Education and school administration turned out to give thanks to the 120 bus drivers who serviced the district. Helping on the chow line are, from left, Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves, Earlie Coe, Clark Goings and Dr. Terri Mosley. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_0JAL6588_filtered.jpg Members of the county Board of Education and school administration turned out to give thanks to the 120 bus drivers who serviced the district. Helping on the chow line are, from left, Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves, Earlie Coe, Clark Goings and Dr. Terri Mosley. Jeff Linville | The News Chuck Graham cooks hundreds of hot dogs in his final driver luncheon before retiring this month. Graham said this was his 13th year on the grill. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_0JAL6593_filtered.jpg Chuck Graham cooks hundreds of hot dogs in his final driver luncheon before retiring this month. Graham said this was his 13th year on the grill. Jeff Linville | The News Drivers start pouring into the chairs for lunch after dropping off students on the last day of school. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_0JAL6600_filtered.jpg Drivers start pouring into the chairs for lunch after dropping off students on the last day of school. Jeff Linville | The News Dr. Terri Mosley scoops chili for bus driver Tim Burton (yellow shirt) of Dobson Elementary School, and a couple of students at the end-of-year luncheon. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_0JAL6603_filtered.jpg Dr. Terri Mosley scoops chili for bus driver Tim Burton (yellow shirt) of Dobson Elementary School, and a couple of students at the end-of-year luncheon. Jeff Linville | The News Rodney Hardy and his wife Laura put together a three-ring binder of bus driver “baseball cards” to display at the luncheon. He said a second copy of each card was given to the schools to distribute to the drivers. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_0JAL6598_filtered.jpg Rodney Hardy and his wife Laura put together a three-ring binder of bus driver “baseball cards” to display at the luncheon. He said a second copy of each card was given to the schools to distribute to the drivers. Jeff Linville | The News Members of Surry County Schools’ central office showed their support. From left are Donna Bryant, Dr. Jill Reinhard, Janice Marion and Shannon Collins. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_0JAL6589_filtered.jpg Members of Surry County Schools’ central office showed their support. From left are Donna Bryant, Dr. Jill Reinhard, Janice Marion and Shannon Collins. Jeff Linville | The News Surry County Schools estimated about 175 people turned out for the end-of-year luncheon for the bus drivers at the garage at Transportation Services. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_0JAL6596_filtered.jpg Surry County Schools estimated about 175 people turned out for the end-of-year luncheon for the bus drivers at the garage at Transportation Services. Jeff Linville | The News

By Jeff Linville [email protected]

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

