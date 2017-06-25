The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County.

• Thomas H. Baldridge, 63, and Vicie G. Reales, 63, of Walsenburg, Colorado. Issued June 9.

• William E. Davis, 56, of Cana, Virginia, and Melissa A. Spicer, 49, of Roaring River. Issued June 9.

• Dax J. Olding, 24, of Fort Recover, Ohio, and Aubree N. Touchstone, 25, of Stuart, Virginia. Issued June 12.

• Marcus W. Wilmoth, 28, of Dobson, and Mary A. Price, 27, of Thurmond. Issued June 13.

• Dustin L. Stevens, 22, and Emily J. Seal, 24, of Ararat, Virginia. Issued June 14.

• James T. Tate, 20, and Adriana B. Simpkins, 20, of Mount Airy. Issued June 15.

• Ryan K. High, 23, of Dobson, and Samantha P. Dimmette, 23, of State Road. Issued June 15.

• Seth W. Jackson, 22, and Courtney D. Utt, 20, of Mount Airy. Issued June 15.

• Hayden B. Marion, 21, and Breonna D. Workman, 18, of Dobson. Issued June 15.

• John D. Carpenter Jr., 26, and Savannah L. Anthony, 24, of Mount Airy. Issued June 16.

• Benjamin E. Bowman, 35, and April D. White, 39, of Dobson. Issued June 16.

• Hunter N. Reid-Eaton, 31, of Raleigh, and Kenetta L. Nunn, 31, of Moscow, Idaho. Issued June 16.

• Benjamin C. Stogner, 32, and Kelly A. Bramhall, 29, of Hanahan, South Carolina. Issued June 16.

• Travis L. Burnett, 41, and Melinda D. Cox, 43, of Mount Airy. Issued June 16.

• James H. Smith, 45, and Angela C. Whitlock, 44, of Mount Airy. Issued June 16.

• Gary W. Robertson Jr., 40, and Courtney D. Reynolds, 25, of Mount Airy. Issued June 19.

• David M. Thompson, 45, and Heather M. Hicks, 46, of Mount Airy. Issued June 19.

• Nicholas J. Newman, 22, and Ashley M. Jessup, 23, of Pilot Mountain. Issued June 20.

• Claude I. Gwyn, 50, of Mount Airy, and Amy L. Arnder, 47, of Mount Airy. Issued June 20.

• Lacy D. Bond, 42, and Scharlene K. Wood, 45, of Mount Airy. Issued June 21.

• Roberto Bedolla-Nunez, 37, and Maira Ibarra-Castro, of Mount Airy. Issued June 22.

Compiled by Andy Winemiller [email protected]

Reach Andy at 415-4698.

