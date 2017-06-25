Property transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However, a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

• Tommy L. Sales to Tommy J.A. Sales. Tract in Elkin. $0

• Douglas and Christy Luckett to Joseph and Carol Coudon. Lot in Westfield. $70

• Phillip Lynn Investments, LLC to Commodore D. Ayers. 0.346 acres in Westfield. $6

• Jerry and Donna Newman to the James H. Wells Irrevocable Trust. Unit in Hazelnut Plantation Condominiums in Mount Airy. $589

• Vikki M. Martindale to Johnny and Geraldine Johnson. 0.868 acres in Mount Airy. $150

• Steven and Annette Golding to GOMO Properties, LLC. Three lots in Mount Airy. $80

• Steven and Annette Golding to GOMO Properties, LLC. Three lots in the Graves Heights Development in Mount Airy. $80

• Tony and Vickie Tilley to Mara L. Tilley. 0.712 acres in Eldora Township. $252

• Clara Berrier to Mitchell and Cheryl Smith. Lot in Stewarts Creek Township. $24

• The Chatham Foundation to the Surry Community College Foundation Inc. 28.5 acres in Elkin. $0

• Estate of Steven L. Logan to Jonathan L. Logan. 1.2 acres in Surry County. $0

• Melanie L. Jones to Thomas and Barbara Fischer. Two lots in Blue Ridge View Estates in Stewarts Creek Township. $490

• Mayberry Marketing Group, LLC to David and Lauretta Bingman. Tract in the Walnut Tree Subdivision in Mount Airy. $212

• Robert and Teresa Miller to Louise H. Lackey. Unit in Greystone Condominiums in Mount Airy. $354

• The Ethan Tyler Mastin Trust to Danny and Terry Ramsland. 0.471 acres in Elkin. $180

• Mairi R. McDonald to Steve and Cathy Childress. 1.71 acres in Eldora Township. $39

• Joe and Frances Norman to Michael E. Carter. Two acres in Mount Airy. $30

• Tommy and Mary Chappell and Angela and Travis Spicer to Federal National Mortgage Association. 0.079 acres in Marsh Township. $8

• Tony and Elaine Lawson to Braxton L. Hemmings. 20.338 acres in Dobson. $0

• Origin Bank to Sherman Davis. Two tracts in the Country Acres Subdivision in Mount Airy. $172

• Lucy R. Angel to Lesley J. Potter and Kelly D. Jennings. 0.47 acres in Pilot Mountain. $0

• Richard and Angela Layne to Joseph D. Layne. 40.59 acres in Rockford Township. $0

• James and Patty Shaffner to Bryon and Erica Kennedy. Three lots in the Hayes Subdivision in Elkin. $32

• Konoz Mohiuddin to Dianne Comer Mohiuddin. Lot in Sunset Acres in Dobson. $0

• Dwight E. Marshall to James and Amanda Kreger. Tract in Bryan Township. $80

• Richard G. Helms to Laura Heafner. Tract in Surry County. $268

• Jessica and Jimmy Burchette to Nalon and Miranda Hutson. 8.475 acres in Surry County. $216

• Russell and Carolyn Moser to David and Lynn Huffman. Two tracts in Pilot Mountain. $150

• Dorothy M. Smith Lankford to Michael D. Lankford, Lisa A. Lankford Dollyhigh and Amber M. Lankford Fleming. Tract in Mount Airy. $0

• William and Kathy Comer to Vincent Delapina Martinez and Donna E. Elstad. Five acres in Surry County. $695

• Jason and Scarlet Easter to William and Mary Willard. 4.17 acres in Mount Airy. $59

• Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC to Travis L. Underwood. Lot in the Green Heights Development. $75

• Michael and Rachelle Lowery to Jordan and Christin Hull. Ten acres in Eldora Township. $423

• Peggy and Osler Handy to Amy D. Jones. 1.2 acres in Mount Airy. $40

• Redoak Development, LLC to Karen Coleman Midkiff. 0.2 acres in Mount Airy. $186

• Barbara Sofley Howell to John S. Taylor III. Lot in Elkin. $299

• Joel, Teresa, S. Scott and Beverly Marion to Patrick A. Marion. 3.022 acres in Shoals. $354

• Helen and Woodruff Faulk, Lois and Charles Folger and Rosemary and Charles Raynal to Jason and Wendy McClamrock. 31,806 square feet in Elkin. $420

• Ricky and Lisa Sawyers to Sherry B. Brock. Three lots in the H.D. Woodruff Subdivision. $201

• Greenfront Properties, LLC to Karen Adams. Two tracts in the Town & Country Woods Subdivision in Mount Airy. $254

• Richard and Amanda Utt to Gary and April Golding. 10.021 acress in Mount Airy. $674

• The Holder Family Limited Partnership to Isreal L. Williams. Two tracts in Mount Airy. $200

• Terry and Frances King to Vicki Genfan and Tay Hoyle. 13.85 acres in Pilot Mountain. $125

• Harold T. Barbee to Joshua R.D. Pickens. 0.17 acres in Mount Airy. $90

• The Cynthia Reid Walters Personal Trust and the Alyson Reid Maupin Personal Trust to George and Sonia Orito. Tract in Pilot Mountain. $130

• Richard and Angela Layne to Jose Salvador Carranza. 0.88 acres in Rockford Township. $11

• Joseph and Tammy Snow to Robert and Joann Lucas. Tract in Pilot Mountain. $480

• The Estate of Sherrill B. Jones to the Marion Land Co. Inc. 1.0717 acres in Surry County. $0

• The Marion Land Co. Inc. to Paul E. Wingo and Sarah Calloway. 1.0717 acres in Surry County. $139

• Douglas M. Pratt to Thomas and Avis Wilson. 4.081 acres in Eldora Township. $33

• The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington D.C. to Mariluz and Arely Leandro. 0.833 acres in Dobson. $0

• Ashley G. Wood to Sandy R. Wood. Five acres in Surry County. $0

• McKen Properties, LLC to Kenneth and Maude Kennedy. 7.05 acres in Long Hill. $0

• The Sanders Family Trust to Michael and Sydney Sanders. Tract in Shoals. $0

• Michael and Sydney Sanders and Chad D. Martin to Jeffrey and Amber Molesa. Tract in Shoals. $737

• Bank of America National Association to U.S.A. Homeownership Foundation Inc. $0

• Jeremy and Andrea Specht to KJDT, LLC. 0.399 acres in Elkin. $0

• Nathan and Megan Wooten to Albert and Sue Spencer. Lot in the Burkewood Subdivision in Mount Airy. $414

• The Estate of Dorothy M. Boyles to Vaughn A. Ruth. 1.7 acres in Mount Airy. $250

• Charles and Marcia Jordan to C & M Jordan, LLC. Tract in Surry County. $0

• Lavonna Fleming to Larry W. Johnson. 17.06 acres in Stewarts Creek Township. $374

• Nereo C. Hernandez to Jamie C. Hernandez. Lot in the Cedar Ridge Subdivision in Mount Airy. $0

• The Estate of Lewis M. Willis to Bluemont Capital Partners, LLC. 4.436 acres in Surry County. $375

• James R. Kiebler to Marie T. Kiebler. 13.215 acres in Long Hill. $0

Compiled by Andy Winemiller [email protected]

Reach Andy at 415-4698.

Reach Andy at 415-4698.