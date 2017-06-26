Mayberry Days makes top-20 event list

A regional tourism organization officially has recognized what “Andy Griffith Show” fans already know: Mayberry Days is a great event.

Mount Airy’s annual tribute to the television series and its celebration of a simpler time has been named a Top-20 Festival & Event winner among 12 states for the month of September 2017 by the Southeast Tourism Society.

That organization — founded in 1983 and headquartered in Atlanta — is a non-profit entity dedicated to promoting tourism within an area including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

The magnitude of being selected as a top-20 event from among all those states for a month that is one of the most popular for festivals and other gatherings can be realized simply by examining those occurring in North Carolina alone. The Visit North Carolina tourism website lists 131 different events for this coming September.

That distinction is not lost on a local tourism official and the head of the Surry Arts Council, which has sponsored Mayberry Days each year since 1990 on the last full weekend of September. It will be held this year on Sept. 19-24.

“We are excited that Mayberry Days was recognized as a top-20 event by the Southeast Tourism Society,” Jessica Icenhour Roberts, director of tourism and marketing for Mount Airy Visitors Center, commented in reaction to that selection

“This recognition represents the best of the best across the Southeast,” added Roberts, who also works with the Tourism Partnership of Surry County.

Events are considered for top-20 status through a nomination process that involves factors such as attendance and the longevity and uniqueness of a festival or other gathering.

“Mayberry Days guests are the best kind of tourists as they come back multiple times throughout the year,” Surry Arts Council Executive Director Tanya Jones observed concerning the Mayberry Days turnout.

“We continue to see increases in attendance during Mayberry Days and at the Andy Griffith Museum.”

Mayberry Days features guest appearances by actors who appeared on “The Andy Griffith Show,” Mayberry-themed contests and games, impersonators of characters from the series starring the Mount Airy native, a parade, musical events, lectures, special tributes and more.

Listing to provide boost

The recognition of Mayberry Days as a top-20 event throughout the Southeast should serve to make what is already a thriving event even larger and increase local tourism, according to Jones.

“This designation means extra marketing in the Southeast for Mayberry Days, which has a significant economic impact on our area,” the Surry Arts Council official pointed out.

Roberts agreed.

“This will bring Mount Airy and Mayberry Days some great recognition for the upcoming festival and we are proud to stand next to several other big events in the Southeast with this prestigious designation.”

In addition to the region, the top-20 events will be promoted throughout the United States, based on information from the Southeast Tourism Society.

“The Southeast Tourism Society’s Top-20 Festival and Event list is an excellent guide for the Southeast’s visitors, residents and travel writers,” Bill Hardman, the president and CEO of the organization, said in a statement. “The events selected represent the best, and often most unique, activities in our region.”

Among other benefits, the Surry Arts Council will be able to use a top-20 winner’s logo in its online or print promotions to designate Mayberry Days as a member of that select group.

A partial listing of other events chosen includes the 25th-Annual Mississippi Gulf Coast Blues & Heritage Festival, the 36th-Annual Biloxi Seafood Festival, Marietta Art in the Park, the Pensacola Seafood Festival, the Tennessee Valley Fair, the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion and the Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival.

Members of the Gloucester, Virginia, chapter of the Andy Griffith Show Rerun Watchers Club participate in last year’s Mayberry Days Parade in September. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_160924_MayberryParade-3.jpg Members of the Gloucester, Virginia, chapter of the Andy Griffith Show Rerun Watchers Club participate in last year’s Mayberry Days Parade in September.

By Tom Joyce [email protected]

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.