Police reports

• Two men were charged with larceny Saturday for allegedly stealing vehicle batteries, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Ronald Charles Cathey, 34, of 381 Holland Drive, Cana, Virginia, and Daniel Robert Knott, 50, of 1077 Blossom View Drive, Ararat, Virginia, were located by officers at Blu-Vue Welcome Lodge on Fancy Gap Road during their investigation of the crime that each subsequently allegedly admitted to committing, police records state.

It had occurred earlier Saturday in a parking lot at a nearby location on Fancy Gap Road, where four Interstate truck batteries valued at $150 were stolen after being removed with a wrench, which caused battery cable damage of $100 when the bolts were unfastened.

Richard Wayne Gordon, a resident of Silver Hill Lane, is the victim of the crime, which targeted a 1990 Freightliner semi-truck. In addition to being charged with larceny, Knott was served with an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been filed on Thursday and jailed under a $500 secured bond. Both men are scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Sept. 11.

• Nester Factory Outlet Store on Carter Street was the scene of a breaking and entering Friday, which involved the theft of cash and property damage. A window was broken during the early morning hours to gain entry, with a cash register and an undisclosed sum of money stolen. The cash register was recovered, but received damage put at $300, with the window damage listed at $200.

• Tara Michelle McDaniel, 24, whose address was reported on police records as 108 Briorberry Lane, was jailed Sunday after an incident at Walmart. McDaniel was cited on charges of concealment of merchandise, involving various items valued at $21 which were recovered. She was taken into custody on an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been issued on June 9 and held under a $500 secured bond. McDaniel is slated for an Aug. 10 appearance in Surry District Court.

• Jaime Ann Evans, 41, of 2807 Old U.S. 52-South, Pilot Mountain, was cited on a charge of larceny on June 3 at Burke’s Outlet on Rockford Street, where she allegedly stole three bras that subsequently were recovered. Evans’ court date is July 5.

• A Pepsi machine was discovered broken into on June 2 at an unidentified business located at 979 W. Pine St., where $600 in damage was caused to the device and an undisclosed sum of money removed.

• The Belk department store was the scene of a crime on June 2, when a known individual ripped the security tags from two knit tops valued at $30 and left the premises.

• John Douglas Huckabee, 46, of 410 Circle Drive, was charged on June 1 with making harassing phone calls after he allegedly made several calls to dispatch personnel while cursing and threatening to harm neighbors. Huckabee, who had been warned not to call the police department unless there was an emergency or actual need for service, was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and is to be in District Court on July 10.

• Damage to personal property was discovered on June 1 at the Marshall Street residence of Tracy Lynn Gwyn, where the right-front and right-rear tires on her 1997 Dodge Caravan were cut. The damage was put at $100.

• A break-in of a motor vehicle was discovered on May 31 at the home of Nellie Shelton Jessup in the 600 block of Willow Street, where property valued at $3,500, including a silver Hewlett-Packard Elite laptop computer and a makeup bag with assorted items, was stolen from Jessup’s unsecured vehicle. She and her employer, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, are listed as the victims of the crime.

• A 12-pack of Steel Reserve beer was discovered on May 31 to have been stolen from Walmart by an unknown suspect.

• Also on May 31, police learned of a crime involving the obtaining of property by false pretense which had occurred earlier in the month at Walmart. A known individual returned items that had not been purchased, including a Bn pouch, in exchange for money.