Carroll hires new superintendent

Dr. Shirley Ann Perry was recently named as the new superintendent of the Carroll County, Virginia, school system. She replaces Dr. Strader Blankenship, who announced his retirement from the post earlier this year. Perry will assume the new role July 1.

Perry comes to Carroll County from the Pulaski County, Virginia, public school system, where she served as director of human resources, principal over the career and technical education program at Pulaski High School, and assistant principal at the high school. Prior to that, she taught for 16 years at the high school, and served as assistant principal for the 2008-2009 year at Carroll County Middle School.

A Richmond native, her family moved to the Fairlawn area near Radford early on in her life. She holds a Bachelors in Business Management, served four years at the Radford Arsenal as a foreman and earned her masters from Radford University in Physical Education before entering into teaching. Perry earned her Doctorate in Curriculum Instruction at Virginia Tech.

Spencer said the school board received 12 applications, which included three current/former superintendents, five central office administrators, two principals, and two educators. The board unanimously selected Perry to lead the school division.

“We are very pleased that Dr. Shirley Perry has accepted this position. Her vision towards education and her past experience as a director of human resources will benefit the Carroll County Public School system,” said Spencer.

“I cannot express the gratitude I have and the appreciation I have for the board,” she said in accepting the position. “The first time they spoke to me they told me how proud they are of me just from the accomplishments I’ve made to this point. I look forward to being the leader and the servant of Carroll County Schools and the greater school community and working with all the staff, support staff and professional staff,” said Perry following the announcement. “It’s a new endeavor and it’s exciting. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and doing the best job I can for Carroll County Schools.”

A reception to welcome Perry has been scheduled July 25 beginning at 4 p.m. in the second floor conference room of the Governmental Complex in Hillsville.

Perry hired to lead Carroll County Public Schools