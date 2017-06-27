Posted on by

Authorities looking for missing Mount Airy man

,

Staff Report

Bailey


The search for a missing Mount Airy man concluded on Sunday, when the man was located in Cana, Virginia.

According to a press release from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons, Rodney Harold Bailey, 50, was reported missing from Colonial Care Home on Snowhill Drive in Mount Airy on Saturday.

The statement noted Bailey suffers from dementia or another cognive impairment.

As of this Tuesday morning, the state agency’s website indicated Bailey was still missing.

However, Mount Airy Police Department Captain Barry VanHoy said on Tuesday afternoon that Bailey had been located on Sunday in Cana, Virginia.

