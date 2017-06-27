Southern States donates nearly $6k to local schools

Ginger Welch of Southern States Cooperative Inc. — Mount Airy agronomy plant, recently spoke at the year-end FFA banquet at North Surry High School and visited with the FFA program at Surry Central High School.
While there, she was able to present each school with a check worth $2,792 raised during the March “I’m Supporting FFA Campaign,” sponsored by Southern States.
The firm had set a $300 fundraising goal, but far exceeded that, reaching $11,168. Half of that remains in the community, via the checks she presented to the two programs. The other half goes to the national FFA.
Ginger Welch, second from the right, of Southern States-Mount Airy, recently visited North Surry High School where she presented a check for $2,792 to the school’s FFA program. Pictured with her are, from left, Karson Mosley, Michael Culler, and Reece Westmoreland
Ginger Welch, back row, on left, of Southern States-Mount Airy, recently visited Surry Central High School where she presented a check for $2,792 to the school’s FFA program. Pictured with her are, front row, from left, Brody Johnson, Lorenzo Acevedo and Dillon Whisenhunt, along with Jessi Thomas (standing, right).