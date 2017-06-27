Southern States donates nearly $6k to local schools

Ginger Welch of Southern States Cooperative Inc. — Mount Airy agronomy plant, recently spoke at the year-end FFA banquet at North Surry High School and visited with the FFA program at Surry Central High School.

While there, she was able to present each school with a check worth $2,792 raised during the March “I’m Supporting FFA Campaign,” sponsored by Southern States.

The firm had set a $300 fundraising goal, but far exceeded that, reaching $11,168. Half of that remains in the community, via the checks she presented to the two programs. The other half goes to the national FFA.