SCC practical nursing program ranked fifth in sate

PracticalNursing.org recently ranked Surry Community College’s Licensed Practical Nursing program in the top five LPN programs in North Carolina.

The practical nursing organization, which is designed to provide potential nursing students with “straightforward, accurate information on the many nursing education avenues” available analyzed 38 schools in the state, examining criteria including how well a program supports students in pursuit of licensure and beyond, and passing rates for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-PN) exam required for granting licensure.

Surry came out among the best, named fifth overall, and beat out similar regional LPN programs nearby, according to the college.

Additionally, Surry’s LPN program was recently recognized by the North Carolina Council of Practical Nurse Educators as an exemplary school of nursing. “This recognition is the result of a 100 percent licensure pass rate for first-time test takers and is a reflection of Surry’s dedicated nursing program faculty and students,” the school said in announcing the recognitions.

Surry’s Licensed Practical Nursing students achieved a passing rate of 100 percent for first-time test takers on the 2016 National Council Licensure Examination, exceeding the state passing rate average of 92 percent and the national passing rate of 84 percent. The national and state scores for 2017 are incomplete at present. Surry students have a seven-year pass rate of 100 percent.

“SCC’s Practical Nursing curriculum prepares individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to provide nursing care to both children and adults over the course of three semesters,” the school said in the statement. “Upon completion, graduates are well prepared and eligible to apply to take the NCLEX-PN. LPN employment opportunities include hospitals, rehabilitation and home health care facilities, clinics, and physicians’ offices. The average annual salary for a licensed practical nurse is approximately $41,920.”

Surry Community College is accepting Practical Nursing student applications to begin in the spring 2018 semester. In order to be eligible for admittance into the LPN program, prospective students must complete the Test of Essential Academic Skills test and turn in all required materials by Sept.15 for final admission. For more information contact Associate Dean of Health Sciences Dr. Yvonne Johnson at (336) 386-3368 or [email protected] You can also follow the Nursing program on Facebook @surrynursing.