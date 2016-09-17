Here are the school lunch menus for the coming week
Surry County Schools
Elementary/Middle
Monday
Stuffed Crust Pizza
Chicken Filet Sandwich
Caesar Salad with Parmesan
Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles
Fresh Cut Fruit with Pineapple
Peach Cup
Tuesday
Asian Chicken & “Fried Rice”
Hamburger or Cheeseburger
Lettuce, Tomatoe & Pickles
Honey Glazed Carrots
Broccoli with LF Cheese Sauce
Fresh Orange Slices
Chilled Pineapple
Wednesday
Beef Nachos
Corn Dog
South of the Border Black Bean Salsa
Crispy Potato Tots
Romaine House Salad
Strawberries with Crème
Fresh Cut Apple Wedges
Thursday
Homemade Stromboli & Marinara
Beef Hot Dog (Chili)
Potato Smiles
Caesar Salad
Fresh Veggies with LF Ranch
Carolina Coleslaw
Sunshine Jello & Fresh Fruit
Friday
No School — Workday
High School
Monday
Stuffed Crust Pizza
Chicken Tenders
with Fresh Baked Roll
Chicken Filet Sandwich
Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes
Oven Baked Potato Wedges
House Salad
Fresh Veggies with Red Pepper & Ranch
Fresh Fruit Basket
Tuesday
Retro Pizza
Scratch Made Stromboli & Marinara
Hot Dog with Chili
Crispy Potato Tots
Caesar Sald with Parmesan
Fresh Baby Carrots & Ranch Dip
Baked Beans
Peaches
Fresh Fruit Basket
Wednesday
Pepperoni Pizza Wedge
Asian Chicken & Fried Rice Bowl
with Fortune Cookie
All Beef Hamburger or Cheeseburger
Honey Glazed Carrots
Steamed Broccoli with Cheese Sauce
Romaine House Salad
Baked Potato Wedgtes
Fresh Cut Apple Wedges & Strawberry Cup
Thursday
Cheesebread with Marinara
Build Your Own Deli Sub Bar
Baked Crispy Potato Tots
Baked Potato or Sweet Potato
Fresh Veggies & LF Ranch Dip
Summer Watermelon Wedge
Fresh Fruit Basket
Sub Bar Includes Fresh Baked Bread
Early College menu
Monday
Stuffed Crust Pizza
Chicken Tenders
with Fresh Baked Roll
Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes
Romaine House Salad
Fresh Veggies with Red Pepper & Ranch
Fresh Fruit Basket
Tuesday
Scratch Made Stromboli & Marinara
Hot Dog with Chili
Crispy Potato Tots
Caesar Salad with Parmesan
Fresh Baby Carrots & Ranch Dip
Baked Beans
Sliced Peaches
Fresh Fruit Basket
Wednesday
Pepperoni Pizza Wedge
Asian Chicken & Fried Rice Bowl
with Fortune Cookie
Honey Glazed Carrots
Steamed Broccoli with Cheese Sauce
Romaine House Salad
Baked Potato Wedges
Fresh Cut Apple Wedges
Strawberry Cup
Thursday
Cheesebread with Marinara
Build Your Own Deli Sub Bar
Baked Crispy Potato Tots
Baked Potato or Sweet Potato
Fresh Veggies & LF Ranch Dip
Summer Watermelon Wedge
Fresh Fruit Basket
Sub Bar Includes Fresh Baked Bread
Mount Airy City Schools
Tharrington
Monday
Beef and Cheese Nachos
Or Corn Dog
Pinto Beans
Romaine Salad w/ Tomatoes
Pineapple
Tuesday
Chicken Nuggets w/ Roll
Or Pork Chop Sandwich
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Fruited Jello
Wednesday
Cheese Pizza Or
Rib-B-Que Sandwich
Romaine Salad w/ Tomatoes
Steamed Corn
Fresh Banana
Thursday
Spaghetti w/ Garlic Toast
Or Sloppy Joe Sandwich
Romaine Salad w/ Tomatoes
Green Peas
Strawberry Cup
Friday
Chicken Filet Sandwich Or
Hot Ham and Cheese
Potato Wedges
Carrot Sticks w/ Dip
Fresh Apple
Jones Intermediate
Monday
Beef and Cheese Nachos
Or Corn Dog
Pinto Beans
Romaine Salad w/ Tomatoes
Pineapple
Tuesday
Chicken Nuggets w/ Roll Or
Pork Chop Sandwich
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Fruited Jello
Wednesday
Cheese Pizza Or
Rib-B-Que Sandwich
Romaine Salad w/ Tomatoes
Steamed Corn
Fresh Banana
Thursday
Spaghetti w/ Garlic Toast Or
Sloppy Joe Sandwich
Romaine Salad w/ Tomatoes
Green Peas
Strawberry Cup
Friday
Chicken Filet Sandwich Or
Hot Ham and Cheese
Potato Wedges
Carrot Sticks w/ Dip
Fresh Apple
MAMS
Monday
Beef and Cheese Nachos
Or Corn Dog
Pinto Beans
Romaine Salad w/ Tomatoes
Pineapple
Tuesday
Chicken Nuggets w/ Roll Or
Pork Chop Sandwich
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Fruited Jello
Wednesday
Pizza Hut Pizza Or
Rib-B-Que Sandwich
Romaine Salad w/ Tomatoes
Steamed Corn
Fresh Banana
Thursday
Spaghetti w/ Garlic Toast Or
Sloppy Joe Sandwich
Romaine Salad w/ Tomatoes
Green Peas
Strawberry Cup
Friday
Chicken Filet Sandwich Or
Hot Ham and Cheese
Potato Wedges
Carrot Sticks w/ Dip
Fresh Apple
MAHS
Monday
Beef Nachos
Pinto Beans
Romaine Salad w/ Tomatoes
Watermelon
Tuesday
Spaghetti w/ Garlic Toast
Green Beans
Romaine Salad w/ Tomatoes
Pears
Wednesday
Popcorn Chicken w/ Roll
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Fruit Jello
Thursday
Mozzarella Stix w/ Marinara
Buttered Carrots
Steamed Broccoli
Garden Salad
Peaches
Friday
Ham and Cheese Sub
Corn on the Cob
Spinach Salad
Grape Tomato Cups
Cantaloupe