Here are the school lunch menus for the coming week

Surry County Schools

Elementary/Middle

Monday

Stuffed Crust Pizza

Chicken Filet Sandwich

Caesar Salad with Parmesan

Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles

Fresh Cut Fruit with Pineapple

Peach Cup

Tuesday

Asian Chicken & “Fried Rice”

Hamburger or Cheeseburger

Lettuce, Tomatoe & Pickles

Honey Glazed Carrots

Broccoli with LF Cheese Sauce

Fresh Orange Slices

Chilled Pineapple

Wednesday

Beef Nachos

Corn Dog

South of the Border Black Bean Salsa

Crispy Potato Tots

Romaine House Salad

Strawberries with Crème

Fresh Cut Apple Wedges

Thursday

Homemade Stromboli & Marinara

Beef Hot Dog (Chili)

Potato Smiles

Caesar Salad

Fresh Veggies with LF Ranch

Carolina Coleslaw

Sunshine Jello & Fresh Fruit

Friday

No School — Workday

High School

Monday

Stuffed Crust Pizza

Chicken Tenders

with Fresh Baked Roll

Chicken Filet Sandwich

Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes

Oven Baked Potato Wedges

House Salad

Fresh Veggies with Red Pepper & Ranch

Fresh Fruit Basket

Tuesday

Retro Pizza

Scratch Made Stromboli & Marinara

Hot Dog with Chili

Crispy Potato Tots

Caesar Sald with Parmesan

Fresh Baby Carrots & Ranch Dip

Baked Beans

Peaches

Fresh Fruit Basket

Wednesday

Pepperoni Pizza Wedge

Asian Chicken & Fried Rice Bowl

with Fortune Cookie

All Beef Hamburger or Cheeseburger

Honey Glazed Carrots

Steamed Broccoli with Cheese Sauce

Romaine House Salad

Baked Potato Wedgtes

Fresh Cut Apple Wedges & Strawberry Cup

Thursday

Cheesebread with Marinara

Build Your Own Deli Sub Bar

Baked Crispy Potato Tots

Baked Potato or Sweet Potato

Fresh Veggies & LF Ranch Dip

Summer Watermelon Wedge

Fresh Fruit Basket

Sub Bar Includes Fresh Baked Bread

Early College menu

Monday

Stuffed Crust Pizza

Chicken Tenders

with Fresh Baked Roll

Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes

Romaine House Salad

Fresh Veggies with Red Pepper & Ranch

Fresh Fruit Basket

Tuesday

Scratch Made Stromboli & Marinara

Hot Dog with Chili

Crispy Potato Tots

Caesar Salad with Parmesan

Fresh Baby Carrots & Ranch Dip

Baked Beans

Sliced Peaches

Fresh Fruit Basket

Wednesday

Pepperoni Pizza Wedge

Asian Chicken & Fried Rice Bowl

with Fortune Cookie

Honey Glazed Carrots

Steamed Broccoli with Cheese Sauce

Romaine House Salad

Baked Potato Wedges

Fresh Cut Apple Wedges

Strawberry Cup

Thursday

Cheesebread with Marinara

Build Your Own Deli Sub Bar

Baked Crispy Potato Tots

Baked Potato or Sweet Potato

Fresh Veggies & LF Ranch Dip

Summer Watermelon Wedge

Fresh Fruit Basket

Sub Bar Includes Fresh Baked Bread

Mount Airy City Schools

Tharrington

Monday

Beef and Cheese Nachos

Or Corn Dog

Pinto Beans

Romaine Salad w/ Tomatoes

Pineapple

Tuesday

Chicken Nuggets w/ Roll

Or Pork Chop Sandwich

Mashed Potatoes

Green Beans

Fruited Jello

Wednesday

Cheese Pizza Or

Rib-B-Que Sandwich

Romaine Salad w/ Tomatoes

Steamed Corn

Fresh Banana

Thursday

Spaghetti w/ Garlic Toast

Or Sloppy Joe Sandwich

Romaine Salad w/ Tomatoes

Green Peas

Strawberry Cup

Friday

Chicken Filet Sandwich Or

Hot Ham and Cheese

Potato Wedges

Carrot Sticks w/ Dip

Fresh Apple

Jones Intermediate

Monday

Beef and Cheese Nachos

Or Corn Dog

Pinto Beans

Romaine Salad w/ Tomatoes

Pineapple

Tuesday

Chicken Nuggets w/ Roll Or

Pork Chop Sandwich

Mashed Potatoes

Green Beans

Fruited Jello

Wednesday

Cheese Pizza Or

Rib-B-Que Sandwich

Romaine Salad w/ Tomatoes

Steamed Corn

Fresh Banana

Thursday

Spaghetti w/ Garlic Toast Or

Sloppy Joe Sandwich

Romaine Salad w/ Tomatoes

Green Peas

Strawberry Cup

Friday

Chicken Filet Sandwich Or

Hot Ham and Cheese

Potato Wedges

Carrot Sticks w/ Dip

Fresh Apple

MAMS

Monday

Beef and Cheese Nachos

Or Corn Dog

Pinto Beans

Romaine Salad w/ Tomatoes

Pineapple

Tuesday

Chicken Nuggets w/ Roll Or

Pork Chop Sandwich

Mashed Potatoes

Green Beans

Fruited Jello

Wednesday

Pizza Hut Pizza Or

Rib-B-Que Sandwich

Romaine Salad w/ Tomatoes

Steamed Corn

Fresh Banana

Thursday

Spaghetti w/ Garlic Toast Or

Sloppy Joe Sandwich

Romaine Salad w/ Tomatoes

Green Peas

Strawberry Cup

Friday

Chicken Filet Sandwich Or

Hot Ham and Cheese

Potato Wedges

Carrot Sticks w/ Dip

Fresh Apple

MAHS

Monday

Beef Nachos

Pinto Beans

Romaine Salad w/ Tomatoes

Watermelon

Tuesday

Spaghetti w/ Garlic Toast

Green Beans

Romaine Salad w/ Tomatoes

Pears

Wednesday

Popcorn Chicken w/ Roll

Mashed Potatoes

Green Beans

Fruit Jello

Thursday

Mozzarella Stix w/ Marinara

Buttered Carrots

Steamed Broccoli

Garden Salad

Peaches

Friday

Ham and Cheese Sub

Corn on the Cob

Spinach Salad

Grape Tomato Cups

Cantaloupe