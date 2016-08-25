Pilot board meets again, but no town manager

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Despite town officials saying a week ago they were expecting to announce a new town manager by now, the Pilot Mountain Board of Commissioners has not yet hired anyone for the post.

The board met last Thursday in closed session to discuss the opening, the third time it’s held a closed session regarding the open position during the month of August.

The first closed session meeting was at the board’s regular monthly meeting on Aug. 8, and was used to review the 28 applications that the town received for the vacant town manager position.

The second closed session was a special meeting on Aug. 17, and was used to interview three potential candidates for the position.

“The applicants thus far have been promising,” commissioner Kimberly Quinn said after the Aug. 17 meeting.

“We have been looking in terms of experience, especially with a focus in government and background,” Quinn added.

The third meeting was on Aug. 25, and was used to discuss compensation and make a final decision on the candidate that the board wants.

Quinn explained that as of the Aug. 25 meeting, the board is in negotiations with its desired candidate, and will likely hold an official vote at its Sept. 12 meeting if both the board and the candidate reach an agreement on the terms of the contract.

The board fired Amanda Reid from her town manager position on Sept. 14 with a 3 to 2 vote, with commissioners Quinn and Cordie Armstrong voting against Reid’s firing.

Following Reid’s firing, the board unanimously voted to accept the terms of contract to appoint Michael Boaz as interim town manager. Boaz also serves as the financial officer for the town.

By Aila Boyd [email protected]

Aila Boyd may be reached at 336-415-2210.

Aila Boyd may be reached at 336-415-2210.