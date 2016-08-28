100 mile challenge upcoming

A 100 Mile Challenge North Carolina Parks History Hike is scheduled for Aug. 31 at 8:30 a.m. at Pilot Mountain State Park.

The hike is planned to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the North Carolina State Park system and will feature historical lessons about the state park system, as well as Pilot Mountain State Park.

“It’s basically to excite people to get outside and hike,” Jesse Anderson, park ranger, said of the event.

The hike will take place on the Mountain Trail and will last for six miles, which equals roughly three hours of hike time. Before starting out on the hike, participants will meet at the park office.

History lessons that will be provided throughout the hike will focus on the timeline and development of the state park system from 1916 through 2016.

“It’s basically based off of the North Carolina State Parks history and Pilot Mountain State Park history,” Anderson said.

Anderson urges hikers to bring water, snacks and appropriate hiking shoes.

According to Anderson, the Aug. 31 hike is one of many other events that are aimed at increasing hiker participation.

As a reward for a commitment to hiking, hikers will receive a sticker for competing 25, 50, 75, and 100 miles. In order to receive the stickers, hikers must document each mile that they hike with a trail log that can be found on the North Carolina Parks website.

“Six out of 100 miles is only a small drop in the pan,” Anderson said of how the Aug. 31 event factors into the accomplishment of hiking 100 miles.

Anderson said that the 100 mile hike and sticker program is a new initiative.

The section of the Mountain Trail that the 100 Mile Challenge North Carolina Parks History Hike will start at on Aug. 31. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_MountainTrail.jpg The section of the Mountain Trail that the 100 Mile Challenge North Carolina Parks History Hike will start at on Aug. 31.

By Alia Boyd [email protected]

Aila Boyd may be reached at 336-415-2210.

