Pilot board names Boaz as permanent manager

PILOT MOUNTAIN — It’s official. Interim Town Manager Michael Boaz has been given the title permanently.

The Pilot Mountain Board of Commissioners voted to name Boaz as the official manager on Tuesday night.

Boaz lives in Reidsville and plans to relocate his family to Surry County.

“I really appreciate the board giving me this opportunity,” Boaz said. “I’m really looking forward to working with the board to make Pilot Mountain as great of a place to live as it can be.”

“He’s done a great job, and I’m looking forward to welcoming him aboard,” Mayor Dwight Atkins said.

The town has been without a full-time or permanent town manager for nearly a year, having fired Amanda Reid, then town manager, from her post on Sept. 14, 2015.

Reid’s firing came after serving just 19 months with the town and was done so with a 3-2 majority with both commissioners Cordie Armstrong and Kimberly Quinn voting against Reid’s firing.

After relieving Reid from her duties, the board unanimously appointed Boaz, the Pilot financial manager, as the interim town manager two weeks after the termination.

“Going into the position, it was really something that just happened,” Boaz said. “When I took the job as interim, I wasn’t thinking it would turn into long term.”

Boaz previously served as town manager in the communities of Maxton, Mount Gulian, Beach Mountain and Weaverville. Boaz explained that the populations of the towns ranged from 315 permanent residents in Beach Mountain to 3,500 residents in Weaverville.

“I enjoy you here, I appreciate your youth,” Commissioner Gary Bell said to Boaz. “I’m looking forward to working with you.”

The period in which interested applicants could apply for the position ran from April 11 through June 30.

Tuesday’s appointment came after three closed session meetings on Aug. 8, 17, and 25 to discuss the many applicants.

As for the possibility of the addition of a new financial manager, Boaz explained that he will retain of all the town’s financial duties for now, however an individual position might be added in the future.

By Aila Boyd

Aila Boyd may be reached at 336-415-2210.

