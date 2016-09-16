Carolyn Nichols

Mrs. Carolyn Elizabeth Norman Nichols, age 70, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2016, at Forsyth Medical Center. Mrs. Nichols was born in Surry County on June 1, 1946, to the late James Alfred and Ernestine Simmons Norman. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and true friend who will be dearly missed. Surviving is her devoted husband, Roger Nichols; daughters, Tamela Smith Hawks and husband, Danny; Melanie Speas; Adrienne Baker and husband Andrew; a son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Deidree Speas; grandchildren, Jacob Smith, Cidney Speas, Hannah Speas, Alyssa Baker and Ayden Baker; a sister, Sandi Tucker; and a brother, Donald Norman. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, September 18, 2016, at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church by Rev. Chris Benfield. Burial will follow in Mount Bethel Moravian Church Graveyard. The family will receive friends Saturday night from 6:00 to 8:00 at Fellowship Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church “Women on Mission” Fund at 922 Banner St., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

