Copeland Ruritan Christmas party

The Copeland Ruritan Club met Dec. 1 at the Ruritan Building to celebrate their annual Christmas party with a delicious dinner prepared by Wilma Simpson and Denise Ward.

Club president David Stanley welcomed family and guests including widows of former members and 102 year old charter member, Pete Carroll. Pam Wall, the daughter of Thurmond Joyner, a member who died last year, was presented a special token of remembrance that was also presented at the Piedmont District 31 Convention in November. Jon Smith received the Ruritan of the Year Award for his dedication and involvement in the club.

Officers for 2017 were installed by District Governor Donna Sutphin: President – Wilma Simpson, Vice President -Brenda McKinney, Secretary -Vickie Danley, and Treasurer – Denise Ward, making this the first all-female slate in the 55-year history of the club. In lieu of gifts, the club elected to make donations to the Food Pantry and $500 was collected from club members and guests. The evening concluded with singing Christmas carols.