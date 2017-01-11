Ruritans donate $500 to food pantry

President of the Copeland Ruritan Club, Wilma Simpson (left) and Treasurer, Denise Ward (right) present a $500 donation to the Foothills Food Pantry. Instead of exchanging gifts at the annual Christmas Party, club members took up a collection for the Food Pantry.
President of the Copeland Ruritan Club, Wilma Simpson (left) and Treasurer, Denise Ward (right) present a $500 donation to the Foothills Food Pantry. Instead of exchanging gifts at the annual Christmas Party, club members took up a collection for the Food Pantry.