Holly Springs Ruritans had busy 2016

Holly Springs Ruritan Club would like to inform the community of a few things that have been happening in the past year. We started having dances in March which turned out to be a lot of fun and good fellowship. Our club has lost some older members but has gained five new members.

New officers were installed at a wonderful dinner at Libby Hills Seafood and Restaurant on Dec. 1. Bobbie Easter is the new president, Doug Wood will be the new vice president, John Ferrell secretary, and Wanda Crabb treasurer. All officers were sworn in by Wanda Crabb, the Zone Governor for the district. Mabeline Marshall was chosen as Ruritan of the Year for 2016.

Some members delivered pop tabs to the Ronald McDonald house in Winston-Salem on Dec. 20 and that was a great feeling to help others in a time of need. With help from a lot of people, two five-gallon water bottles full of tabs were donated. We would like to do this again in 2017, so if everyone would please save your tabs and contact someone in the club, we will pick them up or you may drop them off at the club house, after you get a container full.

Bobbie Easter would like to take a minute to thank everyone for their hard work and dedication for 2016. In order to make a club successful, we all have to work together and our club has the best members. We are looking forward to another great year.

Our club is always looking for new members to help serve the community. We would like to invite everyone to come to a meeting for more information on the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. and join a worthwhile organization.

Please contact Wanda Crabb at 336-325-5052 or Bobbie Easter at 336-320-2624.