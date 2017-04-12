Central Continuing Care celebrates 25 years

Central Continuing Care celebrated 25 years of long-term care service to the community recently. Bill Payne, along with his sons, Mark and David, built Central Continuing Care in 1991. The Payne family continue to work daily in the long-term care business, with Mark Payne at Colonial Care Assisted Living, David, Dalton and Brittney Payne and Stephen and Brandi Payne Robertson at Central Care Assisted Living and Kim, Kyle and Dara Payne at Central Continuing Care.

Smiling for the camera are Chelsea Duncan, nursing administrative assistant, and Savannah Adams, RM staff development.

http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Colonial-Care-11.jpg Smiling for the camera are Chelsea Duncan, nursing administrative assistant, and Savannah Adams, RM staff development. Submitted photos

Activities director Tisha Jarrell smiles for the camera.

http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Colonial-Care-12.jpg Activities director Tisha Jarrell smiles for the camera. Submitted photos

The Payne family posing for the camera, are Stephen and Brandi Robertson, Dara, Mark, Kim, Brittney, Dalton and Kyle Payne

http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Colonial-Care-1.jpg The Payne family posing for the camera, are Stephen and Brandi Robertson, Dara, Mark, Kim, Brittney, Dalton and Kyle Payne Submitted photos

Pictured here are Dianne Riggans, admissions coordinator, Crystal Epperson, business office manager, and Linda McMillian, housekeeping supervisor

http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Colonial-Care-2.jpg Pictured here are Dianne Riggans, admissions coordinator, Crystal Epperson, business office manager, and Linda McMillian, housekeeping supervisor Submitted photos

Pauline Jackson visits her sister Sallie Mears.

http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Colonial-Care-3.jpg Pauline Jackson visits her sister Sallie Mears. Submitted photos

Linda Mize of Liberty Home Care and Curtis Coe of Amedisys Home Care smile for the camera.

http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Colonial-Care-5.jpg Linda Mize of Liberty Home Care and Curtis Coe of Amedisys Home Care smile for the camera. Submitted photos

Minister Dean Eaton volunteers at Central Continuing Care.

http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Colonial-Care-6.jpg Minister Dean Eaton volunteers at Central Continuing Care. Submitted photos

Volunteers Myrtle Sanders and Judy and Jim Vaught pose for the camera.

http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Colonial-Care-7.jpg Volunteers Myrtle Sanders and Judy and Jim Vaught pose for the camera. Submitted photos

A group of Westfield WMU volunteers.

http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Colonial-Care-8.jpg A group of Westfield WMU volunteers. Submitted photos

Residents enjoy the celebration along with Mount Airy Commissioners Steve Yokeley.

http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Colonial-Care-9.jpg Residents enjoy the celebration along with Mount Airy Commissioners Steve Yokeley. Submitted photos

Posing for the camera are Amy-McCord, ward clerk, and Heather Sawyers in medical records.