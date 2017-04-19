Posted on by

15th annual Dobson Lions bass tournament


Dobson Lions Club members working at the tournament were, from left, Paul Nordin, Bill Hamlin, Jim Current, Jason Current, Jap Cook, Austin Caviness and Gene Everette. Not pictured are Kerry and Nancy Symanowicz and Richard Robbins.


Bass fishermen return with their catches of the day.


Third place bass winners: Eddie Friddle (left) and Mark Friddle (right) with Lion Bill Hamlin.


Weighing five bass from each boat.


Lions recording the weights of the bass that were caught.


Lion Bill Hamlin left with first place bass winners and Big Bass winners Mark Parish and Wayne Parish, with Lion Austin Caviness in the background to the right.


Second place bass winners, from left, Wayne Loflin and Billy Lawson with Lion Bill Hamlin


The Dobson Lions Club held its 15th-Annual Larry Wilmoth Memorial Buddy Bass Fishing Tournament on April 1 at Belews Lake (Pine Hill ramp entrance).

Project Chairman Paul Nordin certified 39 boats and 78 participants fished in the tournament beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m.

The top three winners were determined by the overall weight of five total fish caught. The “Big Bass” that weighed the most caught during the tournament by an individual fisherman won $200.

The top three weights based on five fish winners received the following prizes: first place received $500; second place received $350 and third place received $200.

Lion Austin Caviness presented the winners the prize monies and congratulated them for their participation in the tournament and recognized the tournament sponsors: RJ Monkus Grading Company, Van and Sally Whitaker/Farm Bureau Insurance, NWCD, Inc., Sexton Trucking Company, Surry Telephone Membership Corp., Dearborn Trailers, WIFM Radio, Mechanical Refrigeration Technology, and J0 Ann Wilmoth.

Mark Parish and Wayne Parish won first place with a five-bass total of 14.38 pounds. Wayne Loflin and Billy Lawson took second place with a five-bass total of 13.26 pounds. Mark Friddle and Eddie Friddle took home third place with a total of 12.84 pounds.

Big Bass of the day was brought in by Mark Parish and Wayne Parish and weighed a whopping 4.38 pounds.

The Dobson Lions Club would like to say a sincere “Thank You” to all of participants and sponsors for their continued support of the 15th-annual bass fishing tournament.

The monies derived from this Dobson Lions Club Project will continue to be utilized to assist the blind, visually impaired, hearing impaired, youth activities and other requested needs in the local community.

