Surry County Schools art contest winners

Superintendent’s Art Contest Winner Taylor Cochran, a 10th grade student at Surry Central High School, is pictured with Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves.

Grade 6-8 Drawing Category was won by Jesus Mena, sixth grade student at Central Middle School, with his work, “The Genius.”

Jenna Cave, a third grade student at Rockford Elementary School won in the 2-Dimensional category for grades 2 and 3 with her work, “Totem.”

Grades K-1 Art Contest winners with school board members and art teachers, and assistant superintendent Dr. Jeff Tunstall.

Grades 2-3 Art Contest winners with school board member, Mamie Sutphin, and art teachers, and assistant superintendent Dr. Jeff Tunstall.

In the painting category for grade 9-12, “Red-Breasted Woodpecker,” by Kendahl Schoeder, 12-grade student at North Surry High School, was the winner.