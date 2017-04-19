Holly Springs Easter egg hunt

The Holly Springs Ruritan Club held its annual community Easter Egg hunt on Friday, April 14, at 5 p.m. at the Ruritan building on Holly Springs Church Road, Mount Airy.

Many children were in attendance. All of the children and parents received cupcakes and drinks prepared by the Ruritan members. After hunting for the eggs on the grounds surrounding the building, a name was drawn for each age group and the child received a $10 gift card from MacDonald’s. The winning names were Conner Odam — age group 0 to age 4, Zyrihanna Hickman—age group 5 to 8, and Alaysia Fields — age group 9 to 12. Each child in attendance also received a goody bag to take home.

On Saturday April 15, the winning raffle ticket for the Remington Shotgun that was being raffled was drawn. The winner was Elvin McMillion and he was notified by telephone. The raffle money will be used to give back to the community. Anyone interested in joining the Ruritan Club is welcome to come to our meetings which are held each first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Ruritan building.