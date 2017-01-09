Health Department Inspections is a regular listing of inspections conducted in Surry County establishments by North Carolina health officials. The listing includes restaurants, schools, day care facilities, adult care and other facilities. The listings give the health inspector score, if applicable, along with the text of their findings in their words.

Barney’s, 206 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Inspected Sept. 21, score 93. Violations: 1) PIC present, Demonstration – Certification by accredited program, and performs duties: Certified Food Protection Manager – C — It is required to have a food safety certified person-in-charge on the premises during all operating hours. During today’s inspection, there were no certified persons-in-charge.

2) Proper eating, tasting, drinking, or tobacco use: Eating, Drinking, or Using Tobacco – C — An employee drink was seen with no lid or straw and stored on top of the ice storage bin. Employee drinks must have lids and straws and must be stored off of food prep surfaces.

3) Food-contact surfaces: cleaned and sanitized: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – P — A few dirty knives were found, but immediately washed, rinsed, and sanitized to correct this. Hot Water and Chemical-Methods – P — The dishwasher was witnessed dipping a cutting board in the sanitizer with a contact time of around 2-3 seconds. A minimum 10 second contact time is required for sanitizing dishes in a chlorine solution. This was corrected by resanitizing the cutting board.

4) Wiping cloths: properly used and stored: Wiping Cloths, Use Limitation – C — Several wet wiping cloths were found lying on prep tables and there was not sanitizer solution made up to store them in. Wet wiping cloths must be stored in a solution of approved sanitizer between uses.

5) Warewashing facilities: installed, maintained and used; test strips: Rinsing Procedures – C — The dishwasher was witnessed sanitizing utensils immediately after washing, skipping the rinse step. Dishes must be washed, rinsed, and sanitized in that order without skipping any steps.

6) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Nonfood Contact Surfaces – C — Clean all nonfood contact surfaces (top of equipment, shelving, around hard-to-clean areas of equipment, etc.).

7) Garbage and refuse properly disposed; facilities maintained: Maintaining Refuse Areas and Enclosures – C — Clean the trash cans and grease container out back.

8) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Floors, Walls and Ceilings-Cleanability – C — Repair/replace any broken floor tiles. Repair any damage on the floors/walls/ceiling where needed. Fill any holes in the walls where needed. Replace the damaged door in the dish area. There was improvement in this violation. Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C — Clean the floors under and behind equipment, where needed. Floors, Walls and Ceilings-Cleanability – C — Keep all storage at least 6 inches off of the floor to facilitate cleaning

Subway 14155, 1428 N. Bridge St., Elkin. Inspected Sept. 22, score 92. Violations: 1) PIC present, Demonstration – Certification by accredited program, and performs duties: Certified Food Protection Manager – C- At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager by taking and passing an ansi accredited program (servsafe for example). This person must be present during the operations including during the inspection.

2) Proper cold holding temperatures: Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Hot and Cold Holding – P- Observed steak 59 F (Just prepped), roast 49 F, Chicken strips 52 F, Chicken breast 51, Tomato 47 F, Rotisserie chicken 50 F Stored above 45 Fin the customer make line and eggs 50 F, Rotisserie chicken 60 f, turkey 58 f in the drive thru make line. Cold tcs foods may be stored at 45 f and below until january 1, 2019 and must be held at 45 f and below thereafter. Employee cdi by discarding the food on the customer make line and food on the drive thru make line had been put in the unit for less than 2 hours so it was placed back in the walk-in cooler. Do not stack food above the fill line. Check temperatures often. Customer make line was maintaining temps in the bottom of the pans. The drive thru unit was not.

3) Thermometers provided and accurate: Temperature Measuring Devices-Functionality – PF- No thermometers observed in the customer or drive thru make lines. In mechanically refrigerated food storage units that store tcs food shall be equipped with a permanently affixed thermometer that is located to allow easy viewing. I will return within 10 days for compliance.

4) Single-use and single-service articles; properly stored and used: Equipment, Utensils, Linens and Single-Service and Single-Use Articles-Storing – C- Observed single-service items stored below drink lines in the self-service cabinet. Do not store single-service below these line bc of possible contamination. Cdi by moving to an approved area. Store napkins in a container with a lid to protect from contamination.

5) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Good Repair and Proper Adjustment-Equipment – C- Repair the customer and drive thru make lines so they keep food at the proper temperatures. I will return within 10 days for compliance. Repair the leak in the walk-in cooler. Shelving in the walk-in cooler chipping and rusty. Replace. Observed black bread trays that were in bad repair that were discarded during the inspection bc new ones were ordered.

6) Warewashing facilities: installed, maintained and used; test strips: Sanitizing Solutions, Testing Devices – PF- Test strips were not working properly. New ones need to be purchased. I will return within 10 days for compliance.

7) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – C- Clean inside cabinets. Clean inside the microwave. Clean self-service cabinet.

8) Plumbing installed; proper backflow devices: Approved System and Cleanable Fixtures – P- Handwash sink in the mens bathroom stained and toilet seat is not easily cleanable. Replace or repair.

9) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Repairing-Premises, Structures, Attachments, and Fixtures-Methods – C-need baseboard installed around the walk-in coolers and in the back storage room. Repair cracked floor tiles going into the back room. Repair broken baseboard tiles going into the back of the facility. cleaning, frequency and restrictions – c- clean floors. Clean floors and walls under and behind equipment. Keep misc items stored off the floor to facilitate cleaning.