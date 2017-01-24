Health Department Inspections is a regular listing of inspections conducted in Surry County establishments by North Carolina health officials. The listing includes restaurants, schools, day care facilities, adult care and other facilities. The listings give the health inspector score, if applicable, along with the text of their findings in their words.

Westfield Elementary School public school lunch, 273 Jessup Grove Church Rd., Pilot Mountain. Inspected Dec. 15, score 99.5. Violation: Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean 6-501.12 Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C – Clean the ceiling tiles around the air vents where dust build-up has formed. Clean the light sheilds in the kitchen where dead bugs have accumulated.

Azabache Mexican Grill, 544 CC Camp Road, Elkin. Inspected Oct. 6, score 92. Violations: 1) PIC present, Demonstration – Certification by accredited program, and performs duties: Certified Food Protection Manager – C – *REPEAT* – The person in charge must be certified as a food protection manager. The manager today was not certified as a food protection manager.

2) Handwashing sinks, supplied and accessible: Handwashing Sinks, Installation – PF – No hot water was supplied to the handwashing sinks today. Hot water must be supplied to the handwashing sinks with a minimum temperature of 100 degrees F. I will return in 10 days to ensure that hot water is supplied to the handwashing sinks.

3) Food separated and protected: Packaged and Unpackaged Food-Separation, Packaging, and Segregation – P – (REPEAT) Raw tilapia was found above cooked beef in the walk in freezer. Raw bacon was found above french fries in the prep unit. Keep all raw meats below or away from ready to eat foods. The bacon and raw tilapia was relocated to correct the violation. Several foods were found uncovered in the walk in cooler and freezer. Keep all food products covered when in storage. The food items were covered to correct the violation.

4) Toxic substances properly identified, stored, and used: Sanitizers, Criteria-Chemicals – P – Both sanitizer containers had a concentration above 200ppm chlorine today. Keep all sanitizer prepared between 50 and 200ppm chlorine. The sanitizer was weakened to correct the violation.

5) Contamination prevented during food preparation, storage and display: Food Storage-Preventing Contamination from the Premises – C – Keep the lids on the large containers of chips and rice in the outside storage building. A bag of rice and a bag of onions was found on the floor today in the storage building and the walk in cooler. Keep all food products at least six inches off of the floor. 3-307.11 Miscellaneous Sources of Contamination – C – Tortillas were found in a plastic bag not intended for food contact. Food can only be stored in bags or containers that are intended for food contact.

6) Utensils, equipment and linens: properly stored, dried and handled: Equipment and Utensils, Air-Drying Required – C – Several metal and plastic containers were found wet nested today. Allow all metal and plastic containers to air dry before stacking them. Equipment, Utensils, Linens and Single-Service and Single-Use Articles-Storing – C – The ice scoop should be stored with the handle out of the ice at the wait station.

7) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – C – Clean the top of the oven. Clean under the cutting board on the prep unit. Clean the shelving in the walk in cooler.

8) Toilet facilities: properly constructed, supplied and cleaned: Cleaning of Plumbing Fixtures – C – Clean the bases of the toilets in the men’s and women’s restroom.

Central Care Rest Home institutitional food service,. 139 Apex Lane, Mount Airy. Inspected Oct. 3, score 91.5. Violations:

1) Food separated and protected: Packaged and Unpackaged Food-Separation, Packaging, and Segregation – P — Uncooked bacon was stored above ready-to-eat lettuce in the walk-in cooler. Because lettuce is ready-to-eat, it should be stored above the uncooked bacon. Raw hamburger was stored above ready-to-eat turkey in the reach-in freezer. In freezers, once opened from their commercial seal, potentially hazardous foods must be stored according to minimum internal cooking temperatures, with the higher cooking temperatures below the lower cooking temperatures. Hamburger has a minimum internal cooking temperature of 155 degrees F and deli turkey is ready-to-eat, so the turkey should be above the hamburger. This was immediately corrected by arranging the foods in the proper order.

2) Food-contact surfaces: cleaned and sanitized: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – P — A few utensils (spatulas, ice scoop, knives, etc.) were found dirty today. Ensure that all dishes are completely cleaned and sanitized prior to placing them in drawers or other areas where they will be ready to be used. Also, the can opener was dirty and needs to be recleaned. These items were all washed, rinsed, and sanitized during the inspection to correct this. Equipment Food-Contact Surfaces and Utensils-Frequency – C — The ice machine needs to be cleaned following manufacturer’s instructions.

3) Toxic substances properly identified, stored, and used: Common Name-Working Containers – PF — A container of bleach and water did not have a label on it. It was dumped out to correct this. Make sure when filling the bottle back up, a label is placed on it. Sanitizers, Criteria-Chemicals – P — The water that was used for sanitizing was much too strong today (>200 ppm). Keep sanitizer at 50-200 ppm.

4) Contamination prevented during food preparation, storage and display: Miscellaneous Sources of Contamination – C — All opened packages of dry foods must be stored in approved containers with tight-fitting lids.

5) Wiping cloths: properly used and stored: Wiping Cloths, Use Limitation – C — Wet wiping cloths observed lying of food prep tables today. Employees must place wet wiping cloths inside a container of approved sanitizer between uses.

6) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Food Equipment, Certification and Classification – C — Domestic equipment is throughout the facility. Equipment must be NSF-listed or if not NSF-listed, it must meet Chapter 4 in the NC Food Code (except for microwaves, toasters, and mixers). Seen today were as follows: food processor: Good Repair and Proper Adjustment-Equipment – C — The sinks are not easily cleanable (squared corners). Repair/replace broken formica on the countertops. Repair/replace the coffee maker (overflows when making coffee). Good Repair and Calibration-Utensils and Temperature and Pressure Measuring Devices – C — Sand and paint the chipping racks in the walk-in cooler

7) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Nonfood Contact Surfaces – C — Clean all nonfood contact surfaces (top, inside of equipment, shelving, etc.).

8) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C — Clean the floors where needed in the kitchen and dry storage. Clean the ceilings around the vents. Clean the ceiling in the walk-in cooler room. Clean the filters in the hood system.