Who will pass the torch?

Following His death, burial and resurrection, Jesus remained on the earth for 40 days. Preparing His disciples for His departure back to heaven, He very clearly instructed these faithful men in Acts 1:8: “…You shall be my witnesses, both in Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria, and in the uttermost parts of the earth.”

In other words, the responsibility of passing the Good News of Jesus Christ and the truth of God’s Word was left to His followers. Jesus gave the Great Commission in Matthew 28:19,20: “…Go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and the Son and the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you…” Jesus called His followers to be “salt and light” in their world.

So, those early disciples boldly proclaimed the Gospel everywhere they went. Fathers and mothers handed the torch of their faith to their children and grandchildren; fathers and mothers in the faith discipled sons and daughters in the Lord in and through the local church; neighbors witnessed to neighbors, and missionaries carried the Good News to unbelievers all over the world. Christians were bold , courageous, unafraid to witness, and absolutely determined to stand on the Word of God as absolute truth. Thank God the Good News reached all the way to where we are.

Accurate historical accounts tell of strong, courageous Christian men and women who came to our land to boldly proclaim their faith in Jesus Christ and the principles of God’s Word. The United States of America was founded upon a Judeo/Christian worldview. Her government and laws were immersed in this belief system. From her beginning, the culture was guided by moral and spiritual truth. The educational system from elementary to university was Christian based.

However, in recent years, there has been a shift. Someone has called it a concerted effort to “fundamentally transform America.” Media, colleges, universities, and government have joined an effort to change our course. Now we are told that as Christians, we are to be silent in our witness.

Our precious children and grandchildren are being taught that there are no moral absolutes. Rather, they are being indoctrinated with the religion of “relativism,” and instructed to be “tolerant,” because “all beliefs must be accepted as equally valid.”

This faulty belief system is having a profound effect on our society. A poll by George Barna a few years ago revealed 58 percent of those who identify themselves as born again Christian adults and 91 percent of Christian teenagers reject the concept of absolute truth.

On the contrary, the Bible is absolute truth; it is the same for all people, in all places, in all times. And it is the truth of God’s Word that we must pass to the next generation! It is the truth of God’s Word that is to be passed from every pulpit to every congregation every Sunday morning. It is the truth of God’s Word that is to be passed to every neighbor and every stranger.

The Great Commission has not changed. While we are to love those who do not believe as we believe, we must cleave to the truth that all beliefs are not equally valid. Who will pass the truth of God’s Word boldly and without apology! The torch is in our hand.

Judy Vaught are ministers at Calvary Assembly of God in Mount Airy.

