You Said It is a periodic feature of The Mount Airy News, where we share comments we’ve received on Facebook, via Twitter, or on our website, mtairynews.com, on articles and opinion pieces we’ve published. The comments are reproduced verbatim.

In response to a story by staff writer Andy Winemiller, who was reporting on plans by a local anti-littering task force as the group discussed ongoing efforts to attack the highway littering problem in Surry County, we received these comments at our website, mtairynews.com:

Advocate Mt. Airy: Wish something would be done about all the cigarettes that people throw on the ground in our parks, on the greenway, all over city sidewalks. Why do people think it’s ok to litter their cigarettes?

BimBim: People do not believe that cigarette butts are litter. They stop at a light and dump the ashtray. I’m with you! Keep your butts to yourself!

***

In response to a story by staff writer Tom Joyce, in which he details the use of new equipment purchased by the Mount Airy Police Department to help monitor the speed of drivers on local highways, we received these responses:

BimBim: Wish they would use it on North Franklin Road and slow these people down before the kids go back to school. As a major thoroughfare from 89 to 601, it’s like Daytona every day. The city says its a county issue, the county says its a city issue, and the highway patrol points to the others. Just SLOW DOWN people! It’s not worth the life and damage you make, to get there a minute sooner!

NCreader23: So Bob, would not the best solution just be to wear your seatbelt and not speed excessively in town on residential streets? I have no beef at all with the MAPD cracking down on these things. I live on a short residential street here in town and people drive WAY too fast past my house all the time.

bob vincent: Don’t believe for a minute that these gadgets won’t be used to give out tickets later. The police used careful words in the article but you can bet if a camera and radar is used there will be tickets coming down the road later. People should drive safe, but when (and not if) they start mailing out tickets from cameras we’ll see the speed trap for what it is.

Just look how the laws on seat belts have been changed so now we have traffic stops just to check for belts (and give tickets). When the law first started we were told no one would be stopped just for seat belt but only stopped if they were doing something else. Nowadays even adults in back seat can cause a ticket.

Terry Hill: So, on Marion street, the box told us that of nearly 500 vehicles only 8 were speeding, and it can’t tell us who those were.

***

In response to the Aug. 20 edition of You Said It, we received this comment:

Scott Sutton: Great Idea along with editorials But Don’t print stories or articles from people using , or should I say hiding behind pseudonyms. Their rants and tangents are childish at best , and usually do Nothing but stir the social B/S pot.

***

In response to an article by staff writer Terri Flagg, in which she reports on a recent local talk given by State Budget Director Andrew Heath, in which he claimed teachers in North Carolina have an average salary of $50,000, we received this comment:

seewill: This guy is full of political hot air. If you read the chart, you have to have over 25+ years before a teacher makes $51,000. Tell me how teachers make over $50,000 average when only teachers with over 25+ years make over $50,000? How do they keep a straight face when they lie like this?