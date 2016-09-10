You Said It is a periodic feature of The Mount Airy News, where we share comments we’ve received on Facebook, via Twitter, or on our website, mtairynews.com, on articles and opinion pieces we’ve published. The comments are reproduced verbatim.

In response to an article by staff writer Terri Flagg, in which she reports on a local resident pleading guilty to multiple charges in a child porn case, we received these comments on our website at mtairynews.com:

Terry Hill: Meanwhile, 12 year olds are walking around looking like second rate whores, but that’s OK.

Scott Sutton: Another case of Judges wearing Candy Panties..Makes ya wonder what’s on they’re computer..

really???: You should know the whole story before you comment on anything not just what a 2-bit high school reporter puts in the small town paper

Scott Sutton: Well I live in White Plains so Enlightened Me Captivate me with the “”whole”” story go ahead I can handle the truth…..But I probably won’t find your answer credible until you drop the pseudonym Mr ???

Radical American Infidel: Scott, I agree with you !00%

In response to an article by Terri Flagg in which she reports that tourism spending in the area has continued climbing, as it has on a statewide basis, we received these comments:

joe h: Yeah you might have made money off tourist but the working people that make more than 7.25 to 8.00 hour have to work in winston salem since none of the idiot commissioners and the high paying economic development want bring in any good paying jobs

NCreader23: We are extremely fortunate here to have the tourism draw that we do. MANY other small towns in NC are virtually ghost towns since NAFTA and the “giant sucking sound” took away most of our industries.

Thank goodness many of our local folks can be employed in the service businesses that cater to the tourists. Yes, we need more jobs, but let’s not downplay what we DO have here.

In response to a column by staff writer Tom Joyce, in which he takes San Fransico 49er quarterback Colin Kapernick to task for refusing to stand for the National Anthem, we received these comments:

Hugh Damrite: Well spoken Tom. Can’t wait to see what “Freddy” in Cary has to say about your article.

Terry Hill: Very good, Tom, I’m with you 100%.

Concerned Citizen: Anyone that can’t respect our FLAG needs to leave this country ! ! ! NFL needs to start fining these idiots. If they’re is a greater country for them to live in then that’s where they need to go. Good going Tom ! !

Radical American Infidel: Concerned Citizen, with me being a Proud Radical American Infidel, and a 9 1/2 year (59-68) US Naval Aviation Veteran, I agree with you 100%. I have only five words to say to Colin about America, “LOVE IT OR LEAVE IT!!!” Go to a Muslin Country. With your looks and your feelings toward America, they would welcome you with open arms provided you don’t eat pork, and if you do, STOP!!! In my humble opinion.

equalityisjustice: In America we have a constitution and we have rights, those rights include the ability to peacefully protest, As a retired(21 yrs) veteran, I say to you if you don’t respect the freedom that we fought for then you are the one who should leave. It is America and it is Freedom, “Love it or Leave it” isn’t that what you said.

bob vincent: It’s not about the constitution, its about has been some thug getting well known and very well paid for playing a game and then using that to try to put on some lame statement. This is same as the movie and music “celebrities” using their position to dump some liberal crap on us. I’ll bet if you added up the IQ’s of all the hollywood liberals, rap “artists”, and the “ath-e- leetes” together it would still average less than 100.

equalityisjustice: What makes him a Thug??? He has a job and pays a boat load of taxes each year, he donates to charity. He volunteers for a children’s outreach program, he has never been accused of a crime or drugs. So I am guessing it must the color of his skin that makes him a Thug in your opinion, which means your opinion is really just the spewing’s of a backwoods racist and should hold no weight with anyone anyway. As for IQ’s I think you will find that those who are closed minded also tend to be the ones with the lowest IQ’s and the lowest amount of education.