Pat is running from tarnished legacy

In political science courses we often analyzed the legacy of different politicians, and it seems politicians have picked up on the fact they are judged against their predecessors and successors.

Many statesmen and women spend much time ensuring their legacy is a positive one. Whether they are presidents or county commissioners, most care about the legacy they leave behind.

That is, all except Poor, Powerless Pat, North Carolina’s outgoing puppet-in-charge. He seemed to never care about the legacy he left behind, and now we must only wonder if he leaves a tarnished legacy or no legacy at all.

Pat McCrory, who I rightfully nick-named Poor, Powerless Pat in a past column, has been little less than a bad joke and no more than a non-factor in state politics. He is an incompetent former mayor who was incapable of cutting it on the mean streets of Raleigh.

Pat’s four years in the state capitol were defined by legislative rule. Despite the fact the legislature is controlled by Pat’s own party, the mayor — who grew up in a weak mayor system of government — happily assumed the role of the weak governor.

Sure, he tried to stand up to his own party’s leadership and all of the voting-bots. There were a couple of times McCrory garnered the guts to veto a bill. Of course, the far less moderate folks controlling the voting-bots in the North Carolina General Assembly simply overrode Poor, Powerless Pat’s veto.

Pat tried to pave his way to victory by touting the “Carolina Comeback.” One can’t make a good-faith argument McCrory didn’t sit in the governor’s mansion while the state’s economy made some level of bounce-back from the recession.

I believe that’s exactly what he did. Sit. He sat in the governor’s mansion and did some cheerleading. Whatever policy changes were made, be them tax policies or incentives, the legislature was going to do them anyways. They just dragged Poor, Powerless Pat along for the ride.

Then they threw him to the wolves.

It’s no secret Pat didn’t like House Bill 2. One can read the governor’s objections in emails from his staff. However, the General Assembly, seeking to shore up their social right base passed the thing anyways. It speaks volumes of an executive’s incompetence when that executive is unable to negotiate with legislators from his own side of the political aisle.

He could have vetoed the thing, but then he would have simply looked like the non-factor he was when the legislature disregarded his concerns and overrode the veto.

Pat had tried it before. He stood up and vetoed a bill which allowed public officials to hide behind their Bibles and avoid carrying out the responsibilities of their jobs. Pat vetoed this bill which legalized bigotry among the ranks of public officials, and the General Assembly overrode it.

Thus, he had no choice when HB2 was passed. History was apparent. The governor held no clout in Raleigh. He was forced to ride the legislature’s coattails, and the voting-bots and their masters have given the governor a rough ride.

HB2 has been a destructive force in our state. Hundreds of millions of dollars left after the governor subdued to the voting-bots. Sporting events have relocated. The fact the so-called “bathroom bill” is a disaster is a bipartisan fact.

However, Poor, Powerless Pat continued to ride the flaming plane into the ground. Now the Charlotte City Council has acted to repeal its ordinance regarding transgender folks and much more. Supposedly, the legislature will soon repeal HB2.

That makes it pretty clear to me. Pat hedged his bets on at least pretending to support HB2. Though pretending to support the law was his only valid political option, the plan back-fired.

Now he hopes to sign the bill’s repeal — to repeal the law he was politically strong-armed into signing in the first place.

I think McCrory has started to care about his legacy.

Rather than be remembered as the governor who defended a disastrous bill meant as a social statement from the far right, McCrory is going to repeal the bill. It will be as if it never were a thing. Perhaps, we can all pretend McCrory was never governor of this state. Maybe that’s what he’s hoping for — to leave no legacy at all, rather than the tarnished one by which he will be remembered.

The trouble is, you can’t do that. You can’t just pretend something as earth-shattering and destructive as HB2 never happened. While McCrory might be hoping to leave no legacy at all — to pretend as if he had never wasted the past four years of his life — he cannot run away from Raleigh quickly enough to avoid the embarrassment of being an epic failure as governor who was unable to even influence his own party’s policies.

It’s clear. As much as he might want to leave behind no evidence at all, McCrory leaves a legacy of incompetence which badly hurt North Carolina.

http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_AndyMug.jpg

By Andy Winemiller [email protected]

Andy is a staff writer and may be reached at 415-4698.

Andy is a staff writer and may be reached at 415-4698.