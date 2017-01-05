Some tips before hiring a photographer

Earlier this week I was talking to a young bride-to-be about the wedding. Specifically, about wedding photos.

With the improvements in digital cameras and especially cell phone cameras, pictures are everywhere online. Kids take selfies on a daily basis. Every activity is documented with a push of a button.

People who spend $500 on a decent camera think of themselves as a “photographer.”

Please keep in mind that you’ll want to keep these wedding/graduation/prom memories for a lifetime, and great quality will preserve them better.

When shopping around, here are a few tips to keep in mind.

1. Experience counts

If the person has shot three or fewer weddings, be wary. Old pros know what it takes to make a bride happy. They know what photos you’ll want and have ideas for groups, angles, lighting that you wouldn’t think of yourself.

One veteran I met has a sheet he gives the couple upfront. It has a long list of possible photos, and the couple puts check marks next to the ones they want.

Also, experience in a live setting is important. It is much easier to take a photo in a small space like a studio or a single location like a park bench. It is much harder to shoot people moving (like walking down the aisle) or in varying lighting situations (like light/shadow, sunshine versus incandescent lighting).

2. Great equipment

Sure, you can get good photos with a $500 camera. But there really is a reason the pros go for models worth thousands of dollars. They take better photos in low light and shoot faster for when people or objects are moving quickly (like tossing the bouquet).

And that 18-55 lens that came with the camera just cannot compete with the quality glass a pro will bring. Many veterans will bring two bodies and strap them both around their necks so that they have more versatility. Then there are filters, flashes, reflectors and other equipment that might come into play.

3. Tag team

A wedding only happens once. There are no do-overs. A good photographer often brings a second shooter to events.

For example at a wedding, one person can stay back at the door to the church. Get photos of folks coming in, then stay there to get shots up the aisle of the couple and the preacher. The other person needs to be up front so he can see the faces of the couple while saying the vows, putting on the rings, the tear that slides down her face.

For outdoor situations, the second person might be needed to arrange folks, block off harsh light or use a reflector to bounce light back on the subjects.

Also, one of the two could be sidelined with an illness or family emergency, so it’s best to have a built-in backup.

4. Good editing

Almost no photo is perfect straight out of the camera. Someone who knows editing can make a mediocre shot look good and a good shot look awesome.

Some folks want to slap an Instagram filter on a photo and call it done. But a pro understands noise reduction, color balance, saturation, spot shading and brightening, and touching up blemishes and awkward light reflections.

For every hour I spend taking photos, I’ll spend up to three hours on quick to medium levels of editing. So a two-hour wedding shoot will lead to 5-6 hours of tweaking. If the bride’s mother wants me to airbrush out some crow’s feet or old acne scars, then this adds time to every photo.

5. Billing

How do the photographers charge? Do they give you a set fee up front or an hourly rate?

A single fee up front can seem daunting, but then you don’t have to worry about contingencies arising that increase the photographer’s expenses.

If they charge by the hour, can you trust them to work diligently or might they pad the bill?

Personally, I charge by the hour. But after many, many years of taking photos both in my day job and in freelance photos, I know that I can work quickly if the couple is on a tight budget. Maybe the father of the bride only has a couple hundred dollars to spend. I can let them know that the number of total photos might be a little less because of the editing time involved.

6. Merchandise

Finally, what do you get for your money?

When I got married in 2005, I spent a great deal on a wedding photographer. We got prints, but we didn’t get digital copies. When the mother of the bride wanted some prints for herself, we had to pay extra to get them.

If the photographer gives you a CD of images, then you own the rights and can make all the prints you want at a department store or photo lab for pennies apiece.

And as a bonus tip: don’t get one of your best friends to shoot the event. One, they could get caught up in the moment and forget to do their job. Second, if the photos don’t meet your standards, you could lose a friend in the disagreement.

Jeff is the associate editor and can be reached at 415-4692.

