Street Scene

Mark and Pattie McDonald Morgantown, West Virginia At our age, reading a good book or watching a good movie.
Brooklyn Jeremiah & Antonio Stafford Mount Airy/San Antonio, Texas Sledding and snowball fights.
Wayne Martin Mount Airy I don’t care anything about the snow, so I stay inside where it’s nice and warm.
Tosha Johnson Mount Airy Staying inside where it’s warm.
What is your favorite activity on a snowy day?
comments powered by
Mark and Pattie McDonald Morgantown, West Virginia At our age, reading a good book or watching a good movie.
Brooklyn Jeremiah & Antonio Stafford Mount Airy/San Antonio, Texas Sledding and snowball fights.
Wayne Martin Mount Airy I don’t care anything about the snow, so I stay inside where it’s nice and warm.
Tosha Johnson Mount Airy Staying inside where it’s warm.