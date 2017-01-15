Street Scene

What is your favorite activity on a snowy day?

Mark and Pattie McDonald Morgantown, West Virginia At our age, reading a good book or watching a good movie.

Brooklyn Jeremiah & Antonio Stafford Mount Airy/San Antonio, Texas Sledding and snowball fights.

Wayne Martin Mount Airy I don’t care anything about the snow, so I stay inside where it’s nice and warm.

Tosha Johnson Mount Airy Staying inside where it’s warm.