Give it up already, and give him a chance

The more I think about the backlash that has surrounded the election of Donald Trump, I come to the realization that it’s not all about the man himself.

While his critics might dislike Trump or his temperament, and fear what he might do, those who are opposing him so strongly seem to be bothered by something else. It’s the fact that they are accustomed to always getting their way, only this time that didn’t happen with the presidential election because these people weren’t able to rig the game as they normally do.

When it’s time to engage in social engineering, such as legitimizing gay marriage or illegal immigration, and those folks can’t accomplish such a goal through normal legislative and other channels, well, no problem, just whine long enough until the Supreme Court does so.

Or get ‘er done through a presidential executive order. And if all else fails, a temper tantrum might work.

The good thing about a modern election in the good old USA is that it’s much like a football game. People on a team, or political campaign, can brag about how their side is the best, but sooner or later it gets settled right there on the field or in the ballot box. The score on the board at the end of a football game is not the result of an executive order — but a fair-and-square situation of who kicked whose butt.

An election operates the same way — it reflects the direct will of the people and not a lot of back-room games that people play when they can’t get what they want straight-up.

As I sit here Friday morning, the clock is ticking toward the moment when Trump takes his oath of office.

One would think that on Jan. 20, more than two months after the presidential election, people who didn’t want Trump to win would have gotten over it by now. In the words of the late John Belushi, “but noooooooooo!”

The fact that 60-some members of Congress were choosing to boycott the inauguration ceremony is a disgrace. Those members should have their pay docked for Friday. It’s like “my team didn’t win, so I’m going to take my ball and go home because I’m a whiny, little snot-nose.”

Meanwhile, our system of government has worked pretty well for more than 200 years, which has included numerous changes in leadership.

When a new president takes over, it is supposed to be a smooth transition of power. And while some degree of animosity always exists between an incoming chief executive and those of the opposing political party, the time for that to be manifested is not during the inauguration.

In addition to some members of Congress, women’s groups and others were marching in protest of the Trump presidency.

Here again, at this point — more than two months past the election, I just don’t get where these people are coming from with their persistent protests.

Does anyone really think that Donald Trump will be a worse president than George W. Bush and Barack Obama, either singularly or collectively?

At least give the man a chance, and if he trips up, there will be plenty of time for criticism.

For the sake of full disclosure, I have been an unaffiliated voter for as long as I can remember, but historically have supported Democrats for president.

This started with Jimmy Carter and continued with Walter Mondale, Michael Dukakis, Bill Clinton (twice), Al Gore and John Kerry.

When 2008 rolled around, I didn’t vote for Obama because of displeasure with the far-left direction he seemed to be taking the Democratic Party. And I considered a vote for Republican John McCain to be a stamp of approval for Bush II, so I ended up writing in Ralph Nader for the hell of it — and in 2012 I voted for the Libertarian guy, for want of a better choice.

Trump is the first Republican presidential candidate I have ever voted for, and I am not ashamed to say that, as I have many times in this space. But if things end up being a disaster, I’ll be one of the first to acknowledge that.

Again, I think much of the uproar over the new president — maybe as much as 50 percent — can be blamed on the sheer fact that the left didn’t get its way, rather than disliking Trump the man or his policies.

If his presidency does turn out to be a smashing success, I doubt the haters would come around at that point, either — even if every man, woman and child in America ends up being millionaires because of Trump’s economic policies.

Those who actually want to see it fail are putting their desires as self-centered morons ahead of the welfare of the country as a whole.

Tom Joyce is a staff writer for The Mount Airy News. He may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

