Street Scene


Jonathan Simones Mount Airy I think the Falcons are going to surprise us. I have a feeling.


Darrell Miles Mount Airy I'm always for the underdog. The Falcons are going to win.


Ed Snow Mount Airy I have no idea. When the Panthers didn't make the playoffs, I quit watching.


Harry Marshall Aiken, South Carolina New England will win because of Tom Brady.


Which team will win Super Bowl LI and why?

