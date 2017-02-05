Street Scene

Jonathan Simones
Mount Airy
I think the Falcons are going to surprise us. I have a feeling.
Darrell Miles
Mount Airy
I'm always for the underdog. The Falcons are going to win.
Ed Snow
Mount Airy
I have no idea. When the Panthers didn't make the playoffs, I quit watching.
Harry Marshall
Aiken, South Carolina
New England will win because of Tom Brady.
Which team will win Super Bowl LI and why?
