Today’s politician is no elder Bush

It was a breath of fresh air to see a truly great man who became president.

No, I’m not talking about Donald Trump. I can’t see any way I could call a man who boasts of grabbing women by the genitals a great man, and his presidency seems to be off to the Ringling Brothers act I expected.

I’m talking about the Super Bowl. No, not Tom Brady either. He’s great, and with the new standard of no standards to be president, he may find himself in the Oval Office eventually. Not yet though.

I’m writing, of course, of President George H. W. Bush. In a lot of ways, the man who was wheeled onto the field at NRG Stadium to toss a coin represents the last of a truly great generation — a generation which placed service to country above service to one’s self.

As a veteran, I’m definitely inclined to vote for somebody who served in the armed forces to be the nation’s commander in chief.

I’m not advocating letting every modern day George Patton serve a term as president, but I think the man or woman who gives the marching orders ought to have done some marching in his or her lifetime.

Bush did some marching — or flying. I’m sure he marched some, but there’s no doubt he did more flying than marching.

He also spent four hours bobbing around in the Pacific Ocean after dropping bombs and bailing out of his burning aircraft in 1944. The other man in the aircraft died when his parachute didn’t open.

That’s a great American leading a great America.

Of course, most of us know John F. Kennedy’s story. PT-109. Navy and Marine Corps Medal for heroism.

However, every president from Harry Truman to the elder Bush served honorably, though their stories may not be as well known.

Truman commanded a field artillery battery in World War I. After the war, he continued his service in the Army Reserves. He didn’t retire from the military until 1953, meaning he served in the Reserves even while serving as president. In fact, he had volunteered for combat duty during WWII while serving in the U.S. Senate.

We also know his successor’s story well. Dwight D. Eisenhower was one of few men to pin a fifth star on his uniform, reaching the rank of General of the Army during WWII.

Lyndon Johnson took the office after Kennedy was killed, and the two had served in the same war. Johnson, a member of the Naval Reserves, was called to active duty shortly after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. Despite the fact he was serving in Congress at the time, he answered the call.

Richard Nixon followed him. Yep, even Tricky Dick served. Instead of getting a deferment because he was Quaker or because he already worked for the government, Nixon commissioned in the Naval Reserves. He requested sea duty and served in logistics positions in the Pacific in WWII.

Gerald Ford was next. When I think of him, the Ohio boy in me cringes, as he played ball for Michigan. Ford served too, however. He served as assistant navigator on an aircraft carrier in the Pacific during WWII, and he saw action multiple times before the ship was declared unfit for service due to damage inflicted by Japanese forces.

Even Jimmy Carter took a break from growing peanuts to serve our country. He missed the war, graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1946. However, he too, served honorably in the U.S. Navy.

Ronald Reagan is widely known for his successful career on the big screen, but he also did a stint in the armed forces. An officer in the Army Reserves, he was activated for service in 1942. However, his eyesight kept him from going oversees. He performed duty at a stateside location.

The elder Bush came next.

Some of these stories are well known. Just about everybody knows the story of PT-109, and most know Eisenhower was a general. However, not everybody’s service draws this much attention. People like Reagan, Ford and Nixon aren’t remembered for heroism.

They did serve though. When their country called, they signed on the dotted line.

After them came Bill Clinton, and that’s where it all started to change. He is well known for his evasion of the draft. What George W. Bush did in the Texas Air National Guard can’t be placed on the same level as what his father or any of the rest of these men did.

Then, of course, there was Barack Obama. He never served his country, and Donald Trump received deferments from the draft during Vietnam.

I really thought it was sad seeing the aging Bush toss that coin, for when he’s gone there will be no more left from his generation. It was — if not the greatest — a great generation.

Their generation of politician was different than what we have today. They were people who served their country in the most straight-forward of ways before serving as statesman.

They have been replaced by a generation of politicians which is largely comprised of political hacks who are always looking to advance only themselves.

