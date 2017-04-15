Street Scene

They needed to be taken care of, but as a mother and a teacher, I worry about the backlash. I also wonder if there is a plan. Kati Riggs Lowgap
How do you feel about the recent U.S. attack in Syria?
They needed to be taken care of, but as a mother and a teacher, I worry about the backlash. I also wonder if there is a plan. Kati Riggs Lowgap
I think it's been needed. They gassed children, and I'm glad we are standing up to them. Johnie Collins Dobson
I'm all for it. As long as it is justified, I believe we should do whatever it takes to keep us safe. Brian Goodwin Wake Forest
The people I know in the military agree with it, and I believe they know best. There were just militants in the area, and our military did what it needed to do. Judith Strickland Wendell