Street Scene

How do you feel about the recent U.S. attack in Syria?

They needed to be taken care of, but as a mother and a teacher, I worry about the backlash. I also wonder if there is a plan. Kati Riggs Lowgap

http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SS_Riggs.jpg They needed to be taken care of, but as a mother and a teacher, I worry about the backlash. I also wonder if there is a plan. Kati Riggs Lowgap

I think it’s been needed. They gassed children, and I’m glad we are standing up to them. Johnie Collins Dobson

http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SS_Collins.jpg I think it’s been needed. They gassed children, and I’m glad we are standing up to them. Johnie Collins Dobson

I’m all for it. As long as it is justified, I believe we should do whatever it takes to keep us safe. Brian Goodwin Wake Forest

http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SS_Goodwin.jpg I’m all for it. As long as it is justified, I believe we should do whatever it takes to keep us safe. Brian Goodwin Wake Forest

The people I know in the military agree with it, and I believe they know best. There were just militants in the area, and our military did what it needed to do. Judith Strickland Wendell