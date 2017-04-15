Posted on by

Street Scene


They needed to be taken care of, but as a mother and a teacher, I worry about the backlash. I also wonder if there is a plan. Kati Riggs Lowgap


I think it’s been needed. They gassed children, and I’m glad we are standing up to them. Johnie Collins Dobson


I’m all for it. As long as it is justified, I believe we should do whatever it takes to keep us safe. Brian Goodwin Wake Forest


The people I know in the military agree with it, and I believe they know best. There were just militants in the area, and our military did what it needed to do. Judith Strickland Wendell


How do you feel about the recent U.S. attack in Syria?

