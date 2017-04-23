Street Scene

In recognition of Earth Day being celebrated on Saturday, what is your biggest concern about the environment?
I would say the fuel emissions from cars, because I can tell how much it has grown from when I was a kid until now, even in a small town like Dobson. There are more cars. And I think a big problem is that there are less trees and more people.
Jody Payne
Dobson
There are so many things to be concerned about. I’m going to say we’re such a disposable society that throws everything away, and we’re really wasteful. People should be more concerned about the products they purchase, the packaging and recycling.
Misty Marion
Beulah
This ties in perfectly with a local campaign we’re running right now and that’s about littering. We’re in the middle of a two-week campaign to crack down on littering violations. And we’re also educating the public, not only about fines but also the harm littering can cause, such as discarded cigarette butts that are unsightly and also can lead to fires.
Josh Smith
Dobson (resident and town manager)
Pollution, especially trash, litter. The solution might be to make the fines bigger when people throw it out of vehicles. On the road we live on, it seems like you have to pick up trash every two weeks.
Frank Miller
Traphill