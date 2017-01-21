You Said It is a periodic feature of The Mount Airy News, where we share comments we’ve received on Facebook, via Twitter, or on our website, mtairynews.com, on articles and opinion pieces we’ve published. The comments are reproduced verbatim.

In response to an article by staff writer Tom Joyce, in which he reported on people addressing the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners — some calling for the resignation of Mayor David Rowe in light of racially insensitive statements he made to the Washington Post, and others voicing concern for the mayor, we received these comments at mtairynews.com:

Theresa Bowles Hutchins: Instead of getting mad at the Mayor, why don’t the ones that attended the meeting in protest change the way “young black males” are presenting themselves. Get mad at them! Work within the community to change the mentality that all whites are racist and have hatred toward the blacks. I myself lose respect when seeing an young male with his pants sagging, this includes whites too!

Sarah Brau: Ok, how about David Rowe supporting the idea of having Melba Houston honored by a brick statue on Main Street, along with the female mill worker I proposed last week to honor a group of people who supported the economy and quietly achieved fame for Mt. Airy’s textile and furniture industry?

Larry Stoneman: The Washington Post, that I no longer respect, don’t need to come to my community and tell me what’s going on in my community. They are “fake news” and we should ask ourselves, How did they happen to be here anyway. The answer to that question will explain everything, I believe.

Yvonne Pelkey Green: I forgive the Mayor and accept his apology. I still want him to resign. He has done too much damage with his statements to be productive as Mayor any longer. However, he can still be productive as a citizen of Mt. Airy. He can, for instance, join Citizens Unite for Love and Community. That would definitely help him to get to know his community better and encounter people who arent white!!! I hope the best for the Mayor and I wish him success in becoming the person he said he wants to be. My concern now is finishing what was started last night at the City Council Meeting. I dont want a Mayor who needs to receive diversity training. I want a Mayor who is capable of administering diversity training…

***

In response to an article by staff writer Andy Winemiller, in which he reports Surry County released another $96,000 to fully pay the $178,000 legal expenses of the Mount Airy-Surry County airport in its defense of a lawsuit by former airport board member Billy Hicks, we received these comments at mtairynews.com:

james burnes: What a waste of money!

Baba Booey: Oh come on now…we really need that airport to support all of these $7.00 – $9.00 per hour jobs in Surry County. How can we do without an airport??? Money well spent!!!

Baba Booey: Trump force one might want to come and visit Teresa Lewis…where do you think he could land???

***

In response to a column by staff writer Bill Colvard, who wrote in his column now that Donald Trump has ascended to the presidency, the old saying “anyone can be president” must surely be true, we received these comments at mtairynews.com:

john pritchard: I’m really disappointed in this column by Bill. I normally look forward to his weekly musings because they have mostly been original, imaginative, and full of good natured humor. This one seemed to start that way but ran completely in the ditch toward end.

Surely Bill sees the hypocrisy in calling Trump a childish narcissistic sociopath when that more perfectly fits the now ex prez to a “T”. And the shots about hairstyle and sun tan … . . are we now judging about those things? As to other matters, we have no idea what the ex prez may have done or said years ago because the media would never report it.

I’ve often recommended Bill’s column to friends but now I’m wondering if he’s jumped the shark.

C’mon Bill, This is beneath you. you’ve proven you can do better.

River Pirate: Hear, hear!