Health Department Inspections is a regular listing of inspections conducted in Surry County establishments by North Carolina health officials. The listing includes restaurants, schools, day care facilities, adult care and other facilities. The listings give the health inspector score, if applicable, along with the text of their findings in their words.

Chili Rojo Restaurant, 1296 Newsome St., Mount Airy. inspected oct. 7, score 95.5. Violations: 1) Food separated and protected: Packaged and Unpackaged Food-Separation, Packaging, and Segregation – P – (REPEAT) Raw chicken and Raw shrimp was found above salsa and cheese in the walk in cooler. Raw steak was found above cooked chicken and pork in the Reach in cooler. Keep all raw meats stored below or away from ready to eat foods. The raw meats were relocated to correct the violation.

2) Food-contact surfaces: cleaned and sanitized: Manual and Mechanical Warewashing Equipment, Chemical Sanitization-Temperature, pH, Concentration and Hardness – P – Two of the three sanitizer bottles tested below 50ppm chlorine. Keep all sanitizer prepared between 50 and 200ppm chlorine. The sanitizer bottles were remade to correct the violation.

3) Proper date marking and disposition: Ready-To-Eat Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Date Marking – PF – (REPEAT) Several containers of beans and cheese dip and one container of cooked chicken was found in the walk in cooler and reach in cooler with a date marking of today although the product was prepared yesterday. Date marking must be accurate to be effective. The labels were changed to correct the violation. Ready-To-Eat Potentially Hazardous Food (Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food), Disposition – P – Cooked carnitas were found in the reach in cooler with a preparation date of 9/30 (day 8). Date marked foods must be sold, served or discarded within seven days of being prepared or opened. The carnitas were voluntarily thrown away to correct the violation.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 1948. Inspected Oct. 3, score 93. Violations: 1) Food-contact surfaces: cleaned and sanitized: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – P – Several plastic containers were found with food debris on them while in clean storage today. Keep all food contact surfaces clean to sight and touch. The plastic containers were removed to be cleaned and sanitized to correct the violation. Manual and Mechanical Warewashing Equipment, Chemical Sanitization-Temperature, pH, Concentration and Hardness – P – Wiping cloth buckets used for sanitizing were found with a concentration below 50ppm chlorine. Keep all sanitizer prepared between 50 and 200ppm chlorine. The sanitizer buckets were re-made to correct the violation. 4-602.11 e and food contact surfaces after it had been used yesterday. The slicer should be cleaned at least every four hours when it is in use in the establishment. the slicer should have been cleaned within four hours of its last use. The slicer was cleaned and sanitized to correct the violation.

2) Proper cooking time and temperatures: Raw Animal Foods-Cooking – P,PF – Two filets of haddock were cooked and plated (said to be well done) with a temperature of 130 and 122 degrees F. Fish must be cooked to an internal cooking temperature of 145 degrees F. for at least fifteen seconds. The haddock was returned to the grill to finish cooking to correct the violation.

3) Wiping cloths: properly used and stored: Wiping Cloths, Use Limitation – C – Three wiping cloths were found improperly on the grill line today. Keep all wiping cloths stored in a bucket of sanitizer between uses.

4) Utensils, equipment and linens: properly stored, dried and handled: Equipment and Utensils, Air-Drying Required – C – *REPEAT* Several metal and plastic containers were found wet nested today. Allow all containers to air dry before stacking them.

5) Warewashing facilities: installed, maintained and used; test strips: Warewashing Machine, Data Plate Operation Specifications – C – The pressure gauge is reading 45psi during the final rinse. the pressure gauge should read between 15 and 25psi during the final rinse.

6) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – C – Clean the grill cabinet and the equipment on the left side of the grill line. Clean the ice build-up that has formed in both reach in freezers below the sandwich prep unit. Clean the shelving in the walk in cooler. Clean the microwave shelf on the right side grill line. Clean the power cords over the salad prep unit. Clean the pot shelving in the back of the kitchen.

7) Toilet facilities: properly constructed, supplied and cleaned: Cleaning of Plumbing Fixtures – C – Clean under the urinals in the men’s restroom. Clean the bases of the toilets in the men’s and women’s restroom.

8) Garbage and refuse properly disposed; facilities maintained: Maintaining Refuse Areas and Enclosures – C – (REPEAT) Clean the inside and outside pavement at the dumpster pad where grease build-up has formed. Using Drain Plugs – C – Replace the missing drain plug on the middle outside dumpster.

9) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean: Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C – Clean the floor in the walk in freezer and cooler. Clean the floors under the shelving in the dry storage area where build-up and debris has collected. Repairing-Premises, Structures, Attachments, and Fixtures-Methods – C – Repair the floor at the grill area where the flooring material is damaged.

Cross Creek Country Club restaurant, 1129 Greenhill Rd., Mount Airy. Inspected Oct. 5, score 94. Violations: 1) Food-contact surfaces: cleaned and sanitized: Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood-Contact Surfaces, and Utensils – P — Several dirty plates and bowls were found. Employees must ensure that no food is left on plates/bowls after washing. This was corrected by taking the dirty plates and bowls to the dish machine to be washed, rinsed, and sanitized.

2) Equipment, food and non-food-contact surfaces approved; cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used: Food Equipment, Certification and Classification – C — REPEAT: The merchandise coolers are listed for use for prepackaged or bottled products only. The cooler is not being used for this purpose—prepared foods are in that cooler. Also, a domestic food processor was seen in the kitchen. Keep all domestic equipment out of the facility. Good Repair and Proper Adjustment-Equipment – C — REPEAT: The 3-compartment sink that is used for food prep is not easily cleanable and in bad repair and should be replaced with one that is easily cleanable. Replace the spring on the sprayer at the chemical dish machine. The end of the sprayer should not hang below the flood rim of the drainboards. Replace the lid on the merchandise cooler in the bar. Investigate and repair the leak in the small sandwich unit in the kitchen. Sand and paint or replace any chipping racks/shelving. Sand and paint the top of the booster heater and shelves under prep tables. Good Repair and Calibration-Utensils and Temperature and Pressure Measuring Devices – C — Replace damaged wooden peels. Sand and paint the scale where rusty.

3) Warewashing facilities: installed, maintained and used; test strip: Warewashing Machine, Data Plate Operation Specifications – C — The data plate on the chemical dish machine can no longer be read. Replace the data plate.

4) Non-food-contact surfaces clean: Nonfood Contact Surfaces – C — Clean all nonfood contact surfaces. Observed were as follows: shelves under prep tables, bunkers in the walk-in freezer, top of equipment, inside small sandwich unit, inside of cabinets, etc.

5) Garbage and refuse properly disposed; facilities maintained: Using Drain Plugs – C — The drain plug was missing from the dumpster. Place a drain plug in the dumpster. Covering Receptacles – C — The left door on the dumpster was open at the time of inspection. Keep dumpster doors closed.

6) Physical facilities installed, maintained and clean; Cleaning, Frequency and Restrictions – C — Clean the floors underneath equipment and shelving. Clean the hood system, including filters. Clean the floors in the walk-in cooler and freezer (under shelving). Floors, Walls and Ceilings-Cleanability – C — Repair the wall in the women’s restroom where the toilet paper dispenser was replaced. Replace the filter in the hood that has a missing slat. Repair any damage on the walls in the kitchen, including where soap dispensers have been replaced.

7) Meets ventilation and lighting requirements; designated areas used: Intensity-Lighting – C — Lighting intensity must be at least 50 foot candles in all food prep areas. 20 foot candles is required in utensil washing areas. 10 foot candles is required in walk-in units and other storage rooms. These areas have inadequate lighting. Light Bulbs, Protective Shielding – C — The bulbs above the ice machine should be shielded or shatterproof.