Writer: Trump is cause for worry, concern

To the Editor,

In response to Mr. Joyce’s article on the Editorial page of the Jan. 21 paper.

Today, Feb. 21, President Trump said, “Reporters are some of the most dishonest human beings,” Does that include you, Mr. Joyce.

You compared the election of President with a ball game. At a game everything happens above board with all the people watching. Disagreements are addressed with the help of monitors. Problems are solved with the people watching. Had this element been in practice during the election, President Trump would have been challenged by the people. His intent and behavior would have been very clear to those who voted for him. He made promises that he can not keep. Either he does not know the operations of the government or he did not care whether he could do what he promised. Either way, it is not fair to the American people who innocently want a positive change in their personal lives. And yes, some would have voted for him anyway because America is made up of many attitudes and there are those who admire what he stands for, his life style, his foul mouth, and they may think it is ok to lie or do anything to get what they want.

Consider the reported courtship with the enemy of this country and their interference with our recent election. There is no doubt that some individuals were influenced by the lies that seemed to have been true when reported near the end of the election. Do you think this action was done with hope of winning undecided voters? It stands to reason that Mr. Trump knew of this effort because of his close working relationship with Mr. Putin.

By telling people to move on because Mr. Trump has been sworn in as President pours salt on the wound. I thank God for the wisdom of the people who see where we are headed and are building a coalition to act on behalf of the people. My prayer is that there will be no further need for collective outrage; that the business of the government will precede by addressing the needs of the people, all of the people.

This is not the average; you might say normal, election of a United States President. It is like nothing we have experienced. There have been many Republican presidents. Every body moved on to watch the president go about serving the people.

We have reason to be worried, apprehensive, upset, and depressed at this point. The president has promised to take away services and rights that will turn the lives of most people upside down. If we can be assured that President Trump truly does not mean that he will take action on the negative and hurtful promises he has made, then, we can relax as we have after the election of other Republican presidents and go about our business with anticipation of supporting the president, The people did not create this mess. The, now, president did. And he can fix it if he uses his brain and listens to the sensible people around him and act accordingly.

We don’t have a choice in accepting Mr. Trump as president, he is president, but we don’t have like him in his present state of mind.

Evelyn Thompson. PhD

Mount Airy