Lady Cardinals rounding into form

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Since a tough loss to conference rival North Stokes 11 days ago, the East Surry volleyball team has been on a roll.

The Lady Cardinals opened the month of September with that defeat, in which they outscored their hosts by 15 points but lost 3-2 because they dropped all of the close sets. They seem to have rectified that problem by not playing close sets anymore.

East Surry (10-3, 2-1 Northwest Conference) earned its third straight 3-0 sweep on Monday evening, routing visiting North Davidson 25-14, 25-14, 25-17 in the team’s last non-conference tilt before the Rivals United showcase next month.

“We have a lot of young kids on this team who are getting better,” said Lady Cardinals head coach Caleb Gilley. “We also have some experienced players, but the kids are picking up things that hadn’t at the beginning of the year.

“There are a couple of games we’d like to have back, but I’m pleased about where we are at this point in the season.”

East Surry made short work of the 4A Knights through effective and efficient serving. The Lady Cardinals were credited with 16 aces in the match — five by Sarah Marion, four from Morgan Smith, three each by Bethany Clayton and Elise Hayes, and one by Allie Bruner.

“We served really well and we did a good job of staying in system,” said Gilley. “The key was our serving; it was a very good night for us serving the ball.”

Clayton added four kills, eight digs and 24 assists to her statistical line for the evening. Cameron Sloop had a team-high 11 kills and 12 digs. Smith also had four digs, Maggie Holt four blocks to go along with two kills, Alyssa Jessup had four kills, Kendall beck two kills and two blocks, Marion five kills and eight digs, and Bruner also had three digs.

East Surry doesn’t get a break between matches, as the Lady Cardinals return to conference play this evening at home against Winston-Salem Prep (0-4, 0-4). On Thursday evening, arch-rival Mount Airy (9-1, 3-0) comes to Pilot Mountain for the first of at least two showdowns this season.

East Surry’s Bethany Clayton had four kills, three aces and eight digs to go with her 24 assists in a 3-0 win over North Davidson on Monday evening. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_0012a.jpg East Surry’s Bethany Clayton had four kills, three aces and eight digs to go with her 24 assists in a 3-0 win over North Davidson on Monday evening. John Cate | The News