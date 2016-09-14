Lady Bears blank Bishop

KERNERSVILLE — There was no letdown for the Mount Airy volleyball team going into tonight’s battle with county rival East Surry.

The Lady Bears, now 10-1 on the season and ranked fifth in the state by MaxPreps.com, geared up for the Lady Cardinals with a 25-18, 25-16, 28-26 victory over Northwest 1A Conference rival Bishop McGuinness on Tuesday evening, keeping them atop the league standings with a 4-0 record. East Surry and North Stokes each trail by one in the loss column.

Leading the way for Mount Airy was a three-headed monster on the front line, with junior Sadie Brooks credited with 19 kills, Sarah Lankford with 10 and Madeline Mayfield with nine. Even with all of that damage done by herself, Lankford still had time to collect 29 assists.

Kayla Hicks and Shelbey Taylor paced the Mount Airy defense, picking up 15 and 14 digs, respectively, but nearly everyone on the team chipped in. Brooks had eight, Mayfield six, and Megan Fleming five. Mount Airy committed just one ball-handling error in the entire match, and went 47-for-52 on receiving serve.

Arry Ward did a little of everything for the Lady Bears, collecting five kills, a team-high eight blocks, two digs and had a perfect game in the serve receive and ball-handling departments.

Something will have to give this evening at Pilot Mountain, as Mount Airy enters the match having won 15 consecutive sets, while the Lady Cardinals (11-3, 3-1) have won 12 straight.