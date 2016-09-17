Lady Eagles end skid in WPAC debut

KING — Even as Surry Central’s volleyball team struggled throughout the non-conference portion of its schedule, coach Carrie Bruce was saying that the Lady Eagles had better talent than their record, and would start winning when they put everything together on the court.

The team may have finally turned the corner in its first conference match on Thursday evening.

Central used its 2016 Western Piedmont Athletic Conference debut to snap a nine-match losing streak and sweep South Stokes out of its own gym, downing the Sauras 25-21, 25-19, 25-22.

Taylor Coe was named as the Player of the Match by Bruce for her performance against South Stokes, a team that ranked more than 150 spots above Central in MaxPreps’ power ratings. The junior had nine kills, four aces and six digs on the evening.

Ther Lady Eagles, who had been plagued with unforced errors in virtually every match they had played this season, eliminated that problem against South Stokes, doubling their season average good hit percentage and committing just three ball-handling errors. Brooke Snow (17 assists) and Sarah Ford (11) shared the setting chores against the Sauras (7-5, 0-1 WPAC).

Ford also spent a lot of time up front and was credited with eight kills. Snow added five, Tara Blevins four and Jenna Simpson three. Simpson also had three blocks, giving her half of Surry Central’s total for the evening. The team also played solid defense, with Ema Coe picking up 16 digs. She was followed by Grayce Goins (eight), Taylor Coe and Ford with six each, and Snow with five.

Central had already shown signs of ending their slump in their Monday evening match at home against 4A West Forsyth. In that meeting, the Lady Eagles extended their guests to five sets before running out of gas in a 25-22, 23-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-8 win for the Lady Titans (6-6). Snow led the team at the net with 10 kills, four blocks and nine digs, while Ford had 21 assists, 16 digs and six kills.

The Lady Eagles will host North Surry on Tuesday in their second league tilt.

Surry Central’s Sarah Ford leaps into the air to make a kill attempt in a match earlier this season. The Lady Eagles broke a nine-match losing streak on Thursday with a win over South Stokes in their conference opener. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_0284a.jpg Surry Central’s Sarah Ford leaps into the air to make a kill attempt in a match earlier this season. The Lady Eagles broke a nine-match losing streak on Thursday with a win over South Stokes in their conference opener. John Cate | The News The Lady Eagles’ Ema Coe takes to the floor in order to receive serve successfully in a match earlier this season. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_0289a.jpg The Lady Eagles’ Ema Coe takes to the floor in order to receive serve successfully in a match earlier this season. John Cate | The News