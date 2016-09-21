Lady Bears back on track

SPARTA — Mount Airy’s volleyball team was disappointed in its performance last Thursday night at East Surry, where the team’s biggest rival in the Northwest Conference took advantage of an uninspired outing by the Lady Bears and tied them for the conference lead.

The team, which dropped from sixth to seventh in the state 1A rankings as a result of that defeat, bounced back strong on Tuesday evening, crushing NW1A cellar-dweller Winston-Salem Prep 25-7, 25-5, 25-5, then hitting the road on Wednesday and taking down a much better foe, defending 1A state champ Alleghany, 25-18, 25-20, 25-20.

The Lady Bears (12-2 overall, 5-1 NW1A) didn’t face the Trojans (8-4) in last year’s championship season, but did add them to this year’s slate. Although not as strong as they were a year ago, Alleghany is still rated as the 19th best team in the 1A ranks according to MaxPreps and has some impressive young talent. However, they were no match for Mount Airy.

Against Prep (0-6), coach Chuck Morris made full use of his 11-player roster, although the weakness of the Phoenix meant that there wasn’t a while lot for the Lady Bears to do. Thirty of the team’s 75 points came on services aces, led by Madeline Mayfield with 10. Hanne Cook added six and Kayla Hicks five. Only four players saw playing time in all three sets, but two of those players, Arry Ward and Sadie Brooks, led the team with seven and five kills, respectively. Mount Airy committed just one hitting error in the match.

Three players took turns setting up what few kill opportunities were available. Mayfield had seven assists, Cook five, and regular setter Sarah Lankford had four, but only played in one of the sets.

The Lady Bears have the next six days off before continuing their ongoing four-match road trip at Atkins (3-10, 2-4). Mount Airy doesn’t return home until Oct. 6 against Bishop McGuinness.

Mount Airy volleyball coach Chuck Morris gathers his team during a break in the action during a recent match. The Lady Bears improved to 12-2 on the season with a straight-set win over Alleghany on Wednesday evening. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_mavolley.jpg Mount Airy volleyball coach Chuck Morris gathers his team during a break in the action during a recent match. The Lady Bears improved to 12-2 on the season with a straight-set win over Alleghany on Wednesday evening. John Cate | The News