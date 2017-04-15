Hurley to coach at State Games again

DURHAM — The Powerade State Games High School Soccer Showcase will take place June 24-25 at the UNC Greensboro Soccer Stadium, and as usual, Mount Airy head soccer coach Will Hurley will be a part of it.

Some of the best boys and girls soccer players in the state will tryout to represent their region at the High School Soccer Showcase. The Showcase features six boys teams and four girls teams comprised of rising sophomores, juniors and seniors. Hurley will reprise his role as the Midwest Region’s all-star team, in which role he led the team to a bronze medal last fall. Although rosters for the event won’t be known for a while yet, the Granite Bears are typically represented by a few players. Last year, Malcolm Malone and Austin Tumbarello played for the team, and Holden Hurley was an assistant coach.

The head coach for each regional team has been selected and are listed below with their high school in parentheses:

Girls West – Angelo Palozzi (Newton Conover)

Girls South – Danny Villa (High Point Central)

Girls North – Amy Green (Durham School of the Arts)

Girls East – Josh King (Dixon)

Boys West – David Fiest (Owen)

Boys South – Lee Ennis (Sun Valley)

Boys Midwest –Will Hurley (Mount Airy)

Boys Central – David Corsbie (Green Hope)

Boys Southeast –Matthew Graham (West Carteret)

Boys Northeast – Cory Worrell (C.B. Aycock)

To register, view regional maps, view tryout dates & locations, or for other general information on the High School Soccer Showcase, please visit www.poweradestategames.org.

The Powerade State Games of North Carolina is gearing up for an exciting year of competition in the Piedmont Triad. The 31st annual Powerade State Games begin on June 3rd and conclude on June 25th, hosting competitions in Burlington, Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem. Registration is now open for all sports. Athletes can visit www.poweradestategames.org to register for each event.

The Powerade State Games will host two athlete parties in 2017. The Opening Party will be held at Airbound Trampoline Park in Winston-Salem on June 16th. The Closing Party will be held at Airbound Trampoline Park in Greensboro on June 24th. Both parties will feature free jumping for the athletes as well as t-shirts, drawstring bags and a Powerade water bottle. The ceremonial cauldron will be lit and available for photo opportunities as well. Visit www.poweradestategames.org for more information.

Mount Airy head boys’ and girls’ soccer coach Will Hurley (left), shown here winning a regional Coach of the Year honor last season, will once again direct the Midwest all-star team in the Powerade State Games this June in Raleigh. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_all-state.jpg Mount Airy head boys’ and girls’ soccer coach Will Hurley (left), shown here winning a regional Coach of the Year honor last season, will once again direct the Midwest all-star team in the Powerade State Games this June in Raleigh. File photo