Rain cuts Bowman Gray opener short

WINSTON-SALEM — Rain storms unfortunately ruined most of the racing action at Bowman Gray Stadium – but they didn’t stop John Holleman’s intense battle to the front.

In the season-opening 40-lapper for the Texas Steak & Tap House Sportsman Series, John Holleman of Winston-Salem grabbed the checkered flag. Holleman was the fastest qualifier in Friday night qualifying sessions to determine who would be allowed to race. Then after the field was determined, the redraw for position had Holleman starting 12th.

A wild caution on the first lap gave Holleman the opportunity to exploit the double-file restart cone. The #4 of Holleman went to the outside to fight his way forward. But instead of gaining a few positions, an even greater opportunity presented itself.

As Zack Clifton of Walkertown and Justin Taylor of King battled for the lead, they collided and sent each other slamming into the guard rail. Holleman slipped to the far inside edge of the track to take over the lead.

Holleman then held off Robbie Brewer of Winston-Salem and Derek Stoltz of Walkertown to maintain the top spot. On lap 29, the skies opened up and Holleman was declared the winner. Stoltz finished second, with Taylor Branch of Lewisville taking third.

The competitors in the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series will have to wait another week to begin their season. The Hayes Jewelers 200 is postponed until Saturday night, April 29. Burt Myers of Walnut Cove and Lee Jeffreys of Wallburg will start first and second, trying to kick off their season with a victory.

Also on the schedule is another 40-lapper for the Texas Steak & Tap House Sportsman Series, a 20-lapper for the Q104.1 New Country Street Stock Series, and one or two 15-lappers for the Law Offices of John Barrow Stadium Stock Series. Rain checks from April 22 will be honored then.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for practice, and the first race begins at 8. Ticket prices, directions, and more information can be found online at www.bowmangrayracing.com or by calling (336) 723-1819.

Zack Clifton (81) and Justin Taylor (18 – outside row) tangled in the Saturday opener at Bowman Gray Stadium, creating a pileup and allowing John Holleman to move into the lead. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_CliftonWreck.jpg Zack Clifton (81) and Justin Taylor (18 – outside row) tangled in the Saturday opener at Bowman Gray Stadium, creating a pileup and allowing John Holleman to move into the lead. Eric Hylton Photography | Special to the News John Holleman (4) and Derek Stoltz (02) battle for the lead during the final laps of the Sportsman race on Saturday night. http://mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Holleman4Stoltz02.jpg John Holleman (4) and Derek Stoltz (02) battle for the lead during the final laps of the Sportsman race on Saturday night. Eric Hylton Photography | Special to the News